Celtic stay in title hunt with Hearts thanks to Benjamin Nygren's 19th goal of season

BENJAMIN NYGREN’S 19TH goal of the season sent Celtic into second place in the Scottish Premiership as the champions won 2-1 at Aberdeen.

Nygren combined with fellow substitute James Forrest to put the visitors back in front midway through the second half with a deft finish.

The Swede faced a lengthy wait for confirmation as the offside lines were drawn but Gavin Molloy’s outstretched foot was ultimately judged to have played the midfielder on.

Kieran Tierney had followed up his goal against Rangers on Sunday with an early opener but Kevin Nisbet soon levelled from the spot for Aberdeen, who were being watched by managerial candidate Sandro Schwarz.

Celtic held out to record a first win in three league games, which put them a point above Rangers and five behind leaders Hearts.

Former Mainz, Hertha Berlin, Dynamo Moscow and New York Red Bulls manager Schwarz was in the main stand at Pittodrie after emerging as a candidate in Aberdeen’s now two-month search for a replacement for the sacked Jimmy Thelin.

The Dons had gone five league games without a win and interim manager Peter Leven made four changes with captain Graeme Shinnie dropping to the bench. Former Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong was among those coming in.

Celtic boss Martin O’Neill handed starts to Reo Hatate, Sebastian Tounekti and Luke McCowan after they helped the champions fight back for a draw at Ibrox on Sunday after coming off the bench. Tomas Cvancara started up front with Daizen Maeda on the bench.

There was a late change to O’Neill’s team after Dane Murray dropped out during the warm-up. On-loan Brentford centre-back Benjamin Arthur was drafted in for his first start.

Celtic opened the scoring inside five minutes. Liam Scales acrobatically hooked McCowan’s corner into the goalmouth where Tierney had room to volley home. It was the left-back’s 13th Celtic goal and his third at Pittodrie.

Callum McGregor had a shot saved but Celtic failed to build on their early momentum and Aberdeen earned a penalty during a spell of aerial pressure.

Scales was unaware of Toyosi Olusanya’s presence as he went to clear and upended the striker. Nisbet confidently dispatched the 19th-minute spot-kick.

Celtic had some good attacks down the left with Tounekti and Tierney threatening but Aberdeen came closer just after the break when Viljami Sinisalo pushed Nisbet’s header over the bar.

The game remained in the balance. Scales missed a free header before Jack Milne fired over at the other end.

Forrest was only just on for Yang Hyun-jun before he sent in a precise low cross which was steered home by Nygren.

Celtic had chances to extend their lead. Maeda shot wide with his left foot after being let in by Milne’s slip and Marcelo Saracchi fired over.

There was a late scare for Celtic when Hatate slid into a clumsy penalty-box challenge on Lyall Cameron but the on-loan Rangers midfielder stayed on his feet and referee Nick Walsh waved play on after a VAR check.