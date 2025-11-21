Celtic AGM ends abruptly due to 'disruptive conduct' as O'Neill calls for unity

CELTIC HAVE CONDEMNED the ‘disruptive conduct’ which led to a decision to end their annual general meeting early today.

The meeting was called to an abrupt end when some attendees vocally took issue with a speech read by club director Ross Desmond, son of majority shareholder Dermot Desmond.

The club has released a statement in the aftermath of the event, revealing that a “small number of individuals” prevented the AGM from being continued.

They also labelled the conduct as “completely unacceptable and hugely disappointing,” while also extending their apologies to the club’s shareholders.

Celtic interim manager Martin O’Neill has also expressed his disappointment at how the meeting unravelled, describing it as a “really sad” morning ahead of his side’s clash with St Mirren tomorrow in the Scottish Premiership.

“I wonder what the great Jock Stein would have thought of it all?” O’Neill said.

He preached unity at the football club and said a club not united would never be successful. It’s as sad a morning as I’ve seen. That was rather raucous.

When asked if he agreed with the board’s view that they had no option but to conclude the meeting early, O’Neill replied:

“It looked that way really because no-one was being heard. There were an awful lot of people in the room who wanted to ask questions and I’m not an apologist for the board, I’m here on an interim basis. I’m privileged to be here for a second time but there were people who wanted to ask questions and the board said they’d made mistakes.

“I think there’s only so many times that you can apologise and you have to get on with things again. So, we’ll start again and hopefully that will start when the new manager comes in.

A united Celtic would be far better equipped to compete and try to win again.

“It shouldn’t be impossible. There’s got to be a coming together again from this and the success of the football club over the last 20 odd years has obviously been there for all to see. I feel there’s an obvious disconnect at this minute but that surely can be rectified.”

The board’s statement in full reads:

“Regrettably, due to the continuing disruptive conduct of a small number of individuals preventing the orderly management of today’s AGM, we were required to conclude the meeting earlier than we had planned.

“Such conduct is completely unacceptable and hugely disappointing, and while today’s events are completely outwith our control, clearly we regret the impact on our shareholders who were deprived of the opportunity to take part in an orderly and constructive meeting.

“Chairman Peter Lawwell called a poll on the resolutions at the end of the meeting, the results of which will be made available once counted and verified by our registrar, Computershare.

“Should any shareholders wish to raise a question, they can do so by contacting our investor relations department and we will endeavour to respond to any queries.”