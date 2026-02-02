Celtic sign Junior Adamu and reject bid for Arne Engels from Forest

JUNIOR ADAMU BECAME Celtic’s first deadline-day signing after the Scottish champions rejected a €28.9million bid for Arne Engels.

After having offers in the region of €16.2m and €19.7m rebuffed, the Press Association understands Nottingham Forest returned with a third bid for the 22-year-old Belgium midfielder.

However, the Hoops have turned down the opportunity to make a significant profit on a player they bought for €12.7m from Augsburg in August 2024.

After failing to replace main goalscorer Kyogo Furuhashi in the final week of last year’s winter transfer window, Celtic appear to be taking no chances amid what is gearing up to be the most competitive Premiership title race in decades.

Junior Adamu, in action for Freiburg. Alamy Alamy

Austria international forward Adamu has arrived on loan from Freiburg with Celtic having the option to buy the 24-year-old, who has scored two goals this season.

Manager Martin O’Neill confirmed on Sunday that a deal to sign Lorient winger Joel Mvuka was at an advanced stage, while the Hoops are also eager to add a centre-back.

That could pave the way for Stephen Welsh to return to Motherwell after he was recalled from a season-long loan at Fir Park in mid-January.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Austrian internationalist, Junior Adamu, who has joined the club on loan from SC Freiburg until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.



🇦🇹 Welcome to Celtic, Junior#WelcomeJunior | #CelticFC🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 2, 2026

Rangers boss Danny Rohl hopes to finalise a deal for Hansa Rostock forward Ryan Naderi, who has reportedly arrived in the UK, but it remains to seen if the German club will sanction the sale this month.

In one of the most eye-catching moves of deadline day, Hearts forward James Wilson will make a loan move to Tottenham instead of rivals Arsenal. Jambos boss Derek McInnes confirmed the Gunners had made an enquiry for the 18-year-old on Sunday, but he will move to N17 on an initial loan instead, PA understands.

Wilson, capped by Scotland, has been a peripheral figure this season although his departure may force Hearts – already without injured top scorer Lawrence Shankland – to step up their pursuit of a new forward, with McInnes previously having said a new arrival was unlikely.