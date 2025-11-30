Celtic continue impressive run under Martin O'Neill

Hibernian 1

Celtic 2

MARTIN O’NEILL continued his resuscitation of Celtic’s season by overseeing a fourth consecutive William Hill Premiership victory away to Hibernian on the day it emerged his caretaker stint is set to last a while longer.

The hard-fought 2-1 win, earned by first-half goals from Daizen Maeda and Arne Engels, moved the resurgent champions within two points of faltering William Hill Premiership leaders Hearts with a game in hand.

It was widely anticipated that the trip to Easter Road would represent O’Neill’s farewell outing, with the Hoops having planned to announce Wilfried Nancy as their new permanent boss on Monday.

But the 73-year-old Northern Irishman revealed ahead of kick-off he had received a call on Saturday to say “the process is still ongoing” and that “there’s a really decent chance” he would still be in charge for Wednesday’s visit of Dundee.

Hibs boss David Gray made three changes to the side that started the 2-0 defeat at Motherwell as Jack Iredale, Dan Barlaser and the suspended Grant Hanley made way for Jordan Obita, Dubliner Warren O’Hora and Miguel Chaiwa.

O’Neill, who took the reins from Brendan Rodgers five weeks ago when Celtic were eight points adrift of Hearts, made just one change to the side that started Thursday’s 3-1 Europa League victory at Feyenoord as Marcelo Saracchi replaced Kieran Tierney.

Celtic forward Maeda had an effort ruled out for offside in the 11th minute, but it was the hosts who made the more assured start, and they almost grabbed the lead moments later when Martin Boyle knocked wide of the gaping goal from close range after getting on the end of Nicky Cadden’s tantalising low delivery from the left.

But Hibs gifted the champions an opener after 27 minutes. Playing out from the back, goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger — under no real pressure — opted to pass to Chaiwa despite the fact he had Reo Hatate breathing down his neck.

The Japanese midfielder nicked possession, advanced into the box and rolled it into the path of countryman Maeda, who slotted into the empty net from eight yards out.

Having looked comfortable until that point, Hibs suddenly found themselves two down within a minute when Yang Hyun-jun clipped in an inviting cross from the left, and Engels stooped to power home a header from just outside the six-yard box.

The Edinburgh side suffered a further blow when Nicky Cadden was forced off injured in the 38th minute, with Iredale sent on in his place.

Celtic almost notched a third just before the break when Saracchi smashed a shot against the near post after being teed up by a Maeda back-heel.

Hibs came back into the match after the interval, and they reduced the deficit in the 56th minute after being awarded a penalty.

Iredale’s goalbound header from an Obita corner was deemed to have been blocked by the arm of Liam Scales following a VAR check, and Boyle duly slotted his spot-kick to the left of Kasper Schmeichel, who remained rooted to the spot.

The hosts chased an equaliser thereafter, but — aided by a big save from Schmeichel to deny Chris Cadden – Celtic held firm to make further ground on Hearts.