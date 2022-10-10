Membership : Access or Sign Up
Celtic make £10,000 donation to Creeslough support fund

The Glasgow club has strong links with the area of Donegal.

By The42 Team Monday 10 Oct 2022, 5:57 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

CELTIC FOOTBALL CLUB have made a donation of £10,000 to the Creeslough Community Support Fund in the aftermath of the tragedy in Donegal. 

Ten people were killed with a further eight hospitalised after the blast at a service station in Creeslough last Friday.  

The Glasgow club has strong links with the area of Donegal and made the donation to the Irish Red Cross fund to support the local community. 

A Celtic statement said: 

“Everyone at Celtic Football Club wishes to send our most sincere condolences to the families of the 10 people who tragically died in Creeslough, Donegal on Friday and we offer our full support to the entire community, which is suffering so much at this difficult time. 

“Through the club’s charitable arm, Celtic FC Foundation, £10,000 will be donated to the Creeslough Community Support Fund in the aftermath of this heart-breaking event.

“The Support Fund has been set up by the Irish Red Cross in collaboration with An Post and Applegreen to provide rapid and long-term assistance to the Creeslough community. 

“All donations to this Fund will help support those who have been bereaved, injured, made homeless, or left without an income as a result of the tragedy.

“The Irish Red Cross will work with the community of Creeslough in the days and weeks ahead to ensure that all contributions will be used effectively and as needed to assist those affected by this incident.

“Donegal has a long and emotional connection with Celtic Football Club. The area is home to a large contingent of Celtic supporters, one of whom being Martin McGill, who tragically lost his life in the incident.

“We send our heartfelt sympathies to the families of all of the victims and the people of Creeslough.

“Our thoughts, prayers and support are with you all at this difficult time.

“You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

The42 Team

