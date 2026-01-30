More Stories
Martin O'Neill. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeNext Stage

Celtic drawn against Stuttgart in Europa League draw

Nottingham Forest will play Fenerbahce.
12.50pm, 30 Jan 2026

MARTIN O’NEILL’S CELTIC team will take on Bundesliga side Stuttgart after today’s Europa League draw.

The Scotttish side qualified after last night’s 4-2 win over FC Utretcht in their final league stage match at Celtic Park.

Nottingham Forest will face Turkish opponents with the Premier League team pitted against Fenerbahce.

Robbie Keane’s Ferencvaros side meet Ludogorets.

More to follow…

Europa League play-off ties

  • PAOK v Celta Vigo
  • Lille v Red Star
  • Panathinaikos v Viktoria Plzen
  • Fenerbahce v Nottingham Forest
  • Ludogorets v Ferencvaros
  • Celtic v VfB Stuttgart
  • Dinamo Zagreb v Genk
  • Brann Bergen v Bologna
Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie