Celtic drawn against Stuttgart in Europa League draw

MARTIN O’NEILL’S CELTIC team will take on Bundesliga side Stuttgart after today’s Europa League draw.

The Scotttish side qualified after last night’s 4-2 win over FC Utretcht in their final league stage match at Celtic Park.

Nottingham Forest will face Turkish opponents with the Premier League team pitted against Fenerbahce.

Robbie Keane’s Ferencvaros side meet Ludogorets.

Europa League play-off ties