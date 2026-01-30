The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Celtic drawn against Stuttgart in Europa League draw
MARTIN O’NEILL’S CELTIC team will take on Bundesliga side Stuttgart after today’s Europa League draw.
The Scotttish side qualified after last night’s 4-2 win over FC Utretcht in their final league stage match at Celtic Park.
Nottingham Forest will face Turkish opponents with the Premier League team pitted against Fenerbahce.
Robbie Keane’s Ferencvaros side meet Ludogorets.
More to follow…
Europa League play-off ties
