Celtic and Rangers miss chance to gain substantial ground on Hearts

Three Irish players started for Hibernian in their win over the Bhoys.
5.02pm, 22 Feb 2026

Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:

  • Celtic 1-2 Hibernian
  • Livingston 2-2 Rangers

CELTIC WERE BEATEN 2-1 by Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership today.

Elsewhere, Rangers earned a late draw against Livingston.

More to follow

