The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Celtic and Rangers miss chance to gain substantial ground on Hearts
Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:
CELTIC WERE BEATEN 2-1 by Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership today.
Elsewhere, Rangers earned a late draw against Livingston.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Felix Passlack Soccer Celtic Hibernians Livingston Rangers Wrap