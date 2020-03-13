This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Celtic switch from New Balance to Adidas after agreeing 'stunning' five-year kit deal

It is the first time in the Hoops’ history that they have partnered with the German brand.

By Ben Blake Friday 13 Mar 2020, 4:22 PM
38 minutes ago 1,606 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5045625
Leigh Griffiths celebrates scoring against St Mirren in Celtic's current home kit last weekend.
Image: PA Images
Leigh Griffiths celebrates scoring against St Mirren in Celtic's current home kit last weekend.
Leigh Griffiths celebrates scoring against St Mirren in Celtic's current home kit last weekend.
Image: PA Images

CELTIC HAVE ANNOUNCED a ‘stunning’ new five-year kit deal with Adidas.

In what is believed to be a record agreement for a Scottish club, the Hoops will switch from New Balance to the German brand on 1 July. 

It will be the first time that Celtic have partnered with Adidas.

They signed a £25 million deal with New Balance back in 2015, while Nike and Umbro were previous kit manufacturers. 

“We are delighted to enter this new, long-term partnership with Adidas, one of the world’s leading sports brands,” said Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell. “We warmly welcome Adidas to the Celtic Family and look forward to an exciting and successful partnership.

“We know through our discussions with Adidas that they, as a prestige brand, were eager to be associated with a Club of Celtic’s stature and proud history – to be connected to the passion and commitment of our supporters and to Celtic’s wider vision and values.

“Likewise, everyone at Celtic is delighted to be partnering with one of the dominant names in sportswear manufacturing, an organisation which represents quality and excellence.”

A spokesperon from Adidas added: “Celtic’s successful football history and future ambition make us hugely excited to be working together to create a new chapter with one of the most famous football clubs in the world.

“We are obsessed with helping athletes improve their game, life and world and as such we look forward to supporting Celtic’s players on the pitch as they continue to create new levels of success, and we are confident their legendary fanbase will love our designs.”

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

