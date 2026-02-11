The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores last-gasp winner on Celtic debut
Scottish Premiership results:
NEW SIGNING Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored a last-gasp winner as Celtic beat Livingston 2-1 in the Scottish Premiership tonight.
It was the ex-Liverpool player’s first competitive game since last May, before he left Besiktas.
Elsewhere, two goals from Ireland international Killian Phillips could not prevent St Mirren’s 4-3 defeat to Kilmarnock.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Soccer Take a Bow Celtic Liverpool Livingston