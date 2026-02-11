Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores last-gasp winner on Celtic debut

Scottish Premiership results:

Celtic 2-1 Livingston

Falkirk 1-0 Dundee

Kilmarnock 4-3 St Mirren

Motherwell 1-1 Rangers

NEW SIGNING Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored a last-gasp winner as Celtic beat Livingston 2-1 in the Scottish Premiership tonight.

It was the ex-Liverpool player’s first competitive game since last May, before he left Besiktas.

Elsewhere, two goals from Ireland international Killian Phillips could not prevent St Mirren’s 4-3 defeat to Kilmarnock.

More to follow