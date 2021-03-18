Celtic send Ireland youngster Luca Connell out on loan to Scottish League Two

Connell joined Celtic from Bolton Wanderers in the summer of 2019.

IRISH TEENAGER LUCA Connell will spend the rest of the season on loan with promotion-chasing Queen’s Park in Scotland’s League Two.

Connell, 19, leaves Celtic for their Glasgow neighbours along with team-mate Ryan Mullen.

“I am absolutely delighted to get both deals over the line and get the players in for what is going to be a very busy period ahead,” Queen’s Park head coach Ray McKinnon said on Thursday.

“Luca is a very talented player who is left sided which will give us good balance in the squad and added competition for places.

“The acquisition of both players really does strengthen the squad for the run in.”

Queen’s Park currently sit five points clear on top of League Two ahead of the season’s resumption on Saturday.

The Spiders have played nine games of a shortened 22-game season, which has been suspended since January due to the Scottish government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

