Celtic's Mikey Johnston receives international clearance to play for Ireland

CELTIC WINGER MIKEY Johnston has got the green light to play for the Republic of Ireland.

Johnston has received his Fifa international clearance, the FAI announcing the development this morning.

Currently on loan at Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes, Johnston has now completed the eligibility process. He is available for selection ahead of Ireland’s upcoming games against Latvia and France later this month.

The Glasgow-born player qualifies for the Republic of Ireland through his grandfather who was from Derry.

The 23-year old made his first-team debut in 2017 and has since gone on to win the Scottish Premiership three times, as well as two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups.

Johnston also has extensive European competition experience in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. He has made 20 appearances in all competitions this year for Vitoria, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

“I’m delighted to declare for the Republic of Ireland and excited for what my future holds in an Ireland shirt,” said Mikey Johnston.

“Myself and my family have always been proud of our Irish roots with my grandad hailing from Derry and to potentially now play for Ireland is something that really excites me.

“It’s up to me now to impress the manager and to get selected to the squad but my focus now is to break into that squad and to make an impact for the team in a big year for the team.”

“Mikey is an exciting player, a great individual talent and we’re delighted to see him declare for the Republic of Ireland,” said Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.