Dublin: 12°C Friday 28 May 2021
First Ireland call-up for Szmodics but Randolph, Robinson and Connolly out

The Peterborough United attacking midfielder and Mark Travers have been drafted in by Stephen Kenny.

By Paul Dollery Friday 28 May 2021, 4:35 PM
1 hour ago 2,428 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/5451175
Sammie Szmodics celebrating after Peterborough United's recent promotion to the Championship.
Image: PA
Image: PA

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Stephen Kenny has handed a first international call-up to Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United.

Szmodics was born in England but qualifies to represent the Boys in Green through a grandmother who hails from Longford.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder recently helped Peterborough seal their promotion to the Championship, having scored 15 goals in 42 appearances in League One this season.

“I am over the moon to receive my first international call-up for a nation that is close to mine and my family’s hearts,” he told his club;s website. “I am looking forward to the 12 days ahead and experiencing international football.”

Ireland play a friendly away to Andorra on Thursday, before travelling to Budapest for another non-competitive fixture against Hungary on Tuesday week.

Darren Randolph (hip), Callum Robinson (achilles) and Aaron Connolly (foot) have all been forced to withdraw due to injuries. 

Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers has been drafted in, while captain Seamus Coleman has also been passed fit to link up with Stephen Kenny’s squad.

