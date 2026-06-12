Listen to The Football Family at the World Cup for free wherever you get your podcasts

THE FOOTBALL FAMILY is going super-size for the 2026 Fifa World Cup – and you can listen to every episode for free wherever you get your podcasts.

Join David Sneyd, Shane Keegan and the rest of our experts and analysts for snap post-match reaction pods in the aftermath of the biggest games, as well as a host of special bonus episodes.

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And don’t miss the World Cup Voices episodes, as David speaks to the beating heart of the tournament: its people.

Join him as he hears from the fans on a pilgrimage of a lifetime, the Irish ex-pats who have made their life in the host nations, and the local communities that find themselves at the centre of the sporting universe.

Click here to add The Football Family to your podcast library: