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Ackermann was shown a 20-minute red for his tackle on Ronan Kelleher. Ben Brady/INPHO
Banned

Stormers flanker Ackermann handed three-match ban for Ronan Kelleher hit

Flanker is set to miss the Stormers’ Currie Cup games against the Griquas and Boland next month.
4.27pm, 12 Jun 2026

STORMERS FLANKER RUAN Ackermann has been handed a three-match ban following his red card in last weekend’s United Rugby Championship semi-final defeat to Leinster.

Ackermann was initially yellow carded by match referee Hollie Davidson for his dangerous clear-out on Ronan Kelleher, with the punishment later upgraded on review to a 20-minute red.

Stormers coach John Dobson apologised for the incident in his post-match comments, describing it as “a tucked shoulder to the head” and saying “we have to get rid of that in rugby”.

The incident was deemed by the disciplinary panel to be reckless but not intentional, and Ackermann’s ban was placed at a mid-level entry point of six weeks.

However, that sanction was then halved due to a number of mitigating factors including the player’s decision not to contest the red card, his remorse, his previous good record and his conduct.

Ackermann can further reduce the ban by another game by completing World Rugby’s coaching intervention programme, meaning he would miss the Stormers’ Currie Cup games against the Griquas (18 July) and Boland (26 July).

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