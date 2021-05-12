BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 12 May 2021
Advertisement

Celtic remove Palestinian flags from stadium after accusing fans of exploiting Scott Brown tribute

The Scottish club allowed supporters to display messages for the departing captain ahead of tonight’s visit of St Johnstone.

By Press Association Wednesday 12 May 2021, 5:44 PM
1 hour ago 3,146 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5435617

celtic-v-aberdeen-scottish-premiership-celtic-park Hoops captain Scott Brown. Source: PA

CELTIC HAVE REMOVED a display of Palestinian flags from their stadium after accusing some fans of exploiting a chance to pay tribute to Scott Brown.

The club opened Celtic Park to allow fans to display messages for the captain ahead of Wednesday night’s visit of St Johnstone, which is the last home match of his 14-year spell at Parkhead before moving to Aberdeen.

Some supporters took the opportunity to display flags after dozens of Palestinians died in Israeli air strikes on Gaza amid heightening violence in the Middle East.

A Celtic statement read: “We had invited supporters to pay tribute to our club captain, Scott Brown, by giving them the opportunity to display their own banners in the stadium.

“Unfortunately a small group, which was given access in good faith, has attempted to exploit this opportunity, taken advantage of an occasion intended for our club captain, Scott Brown, and used it for a different purpose.

“Clearly this is unacceptable and the display was immediately taken down by the club.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie