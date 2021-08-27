Membership : Access or Sign Up
Celtic boss tips Liam Scales for 'a big future' after reaching agreement to sign Irish defender

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international has penned a four-year deal in Glasgow.

By Paul Dollery Friday 27 Aug 2021, 5:36 PM
Liam Scales of Shamrock Rovers pictured during last night's defeat to Flora Tallinn.
Image: PA
Image: PA

LIAM SCALES IS to bid farewell to Shamrock Rovers, with Celtic confirming the imminent arrival of the versatile defender on a four-year deal.

The Scottish Premiership club announced today that they have reached an agreement with Rovers to secure the services of the 23-year-old.

Having joined the Tallaght outfit from UCD ahead of the 2020 season, he made his 51st appearance last night as they crashed out of the Europa Conference League with a defeat to Flora Tallinn.

Scales, who can operate in the centre or on the left of the defence, won six Republic of Ireland U21 caps after making his debut during Stephen Kenny’s reign as manager.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said: “Liam is a young player who has impressed us and is someone who we think has the potential to have a big future at Celtic. He is an athletic defender who has the ability to play in a number of positions.

“As I have said before, everyone at the club has been working hard to add depth and quality to our squad and in signing Liam I think again we have made good progress. We all look forward to welcoming Liam to Celtic and to start working with him.”

