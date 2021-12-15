Liam Scales to the fore on full league debut as injury-hit Celtic leave it late to beat Ross County

ANTHONY RALSTON’S DRAMATIC added time winner for Celtic against Ross County kept the depleted Hoops four points behind Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership.

Ange Postecoglou was missing six attackers but makeshift striker Liel Abada put the robust visitors ahead in the 21st minute with a close-range finish, a goal assisted by former Shamrock Rovers defender Liam Scales, who played the full game on what was his full Scottish Premiership debut.

However, County defender Jack Baldwin levelled from a corner in the 57th minute and Hoops defender Carl Starfelt was sent off by referee Alan Muir in the 80th minute for picking up two yellow cards.

It looked like the match was going to end in a draw but in the final minute of six added on, Ralston headed in from a couple of yards for a 2-1 win which had some of the travelling fans spilling on to the pitch.

It remains to be seen how many – if any – of Celtic’s injured players will be available for the Premier Sports Cup final against Hibernian at Hampden Park on Sunday but Postecoglou can take confidence from what he is getting from the rest of his squad, while second-bottom County will count themselves unlucky not to have held on for the point.

Celtic’s well-documented injury concerns resulted in a patched-up side sent out by Postecoglou.

Forwards Kyogo Furuhashi, Albian Ajeti, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Jota missed the weekend 1-0 win over Motherwell, where winger James Forrest also picked up an injury. His replacement Mikey Johnston was also substituted and none were in the squad tonight.

Elsewhere, Alfredo Morelos scored one and set up another as Rangers comfortably beat St Johnstone 2-0.

Morelos nodded home two minutes before the end of a one-sided first half and crossed for Ryan Kent to double the lead soon after the interval.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s fifth Premiership win from five kept his side four points clear.

With reporting by Gavin Cooney