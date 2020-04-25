This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'We want the season to finish so we can play the games and get the trophy' - Celtic skipper Brown

Celtic were 13 points clear of second-placed Rangers when the season was brought to a halt.

By AFP Saturday 25 Apr 2020, 6:46 PM
Celtic captain Scott Brown.
Image: PA
Image: PA

CELTIC CAPTAIN SCOTT Brown insists he does not want the Scottish season to be declared over, even if it means the Glasgow giants sealing a record-equalling ninth consecutive title.

Uefa is committed to leagues being completed, but on Thursday opened the door to shutting down the seasons based on government advice that it is not safe to resume games or if it would cause irreparable financial damage.

The Scottish Professional Football Leagues (SPFL) have already passed a controversial resolution that has brought the three divisions below the Premiership to an end with standings based on points-per-game and allows the SPFL board to do the same to the top flight.

Celtic sat 13 points clear of second-placed Rangers, who had a game in hand, when the season was brought to a sudden halt last month by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Obviously our preference is to play the games because we want to finish the season,” Brown told Sky Sports.

“We want the season to finish so we can play out all the games and we can get the trophy.

“We think that if we continue playing the way we were playing, we could extend our lead at the top.”

Rangers have joined Aberdeen in supporting proposals for the season to be completed behind closed doors.

“Rangers have consistently called for the 2019/2020 season to be played to a finish,” a club spokesperson told Sky.

“Given the fluidity of the situation, the club believes that the SPFL should consider all options. Although this is not our preference, this could include playing behind closed doors when it is safe to do so.”

However, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon raised concerns earlier this week that even matches behind closed doors could lead people to congregate together in groups to watch on television or near the stadiums.

The Scottish FA have suspended all football until at least 10 June.

