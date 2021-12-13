Celtic set for trip to Norway, Tottenham and Leicester discover Europa Conference League fate

LEICESTER CITY will meet Danish club Randers in the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs, while Celtic were pitted against Norwegians Bodo/Glimt in Monday’s draw.

Tottenham Hotspur could play Rapid Vienna depending on the outcome of their final group-stage game against Rennes, which was cancelled last week after a coronavirus outbreak in the Spurs squad.

Uefa has said the match will not be rescheduled. Its disciplinary body will determine a result for the scrapped fixture.

Tottenham trail second-placed Vitesse Arnhem by three points in Group G but have the head-to-head advantage over the Dutch club.

Marseille face Qarabag of Azerbaijan and PSV Eindhoven will play Maccabi Tel-Aviv in other ties, which feature the group runners-up of the new competition against the eight third-placed teams dropping down from the Europa League.

The winners of the fixtures played over two legs on February 17 and 24 advance to the last 16, where they will be drawn against the eight Europa Conference League group winners.

UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off match-ups following Monday’s draw:

Marseille (FRA) v Qarabag (AZE)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Fenerbahce (TUR) v Slavia Prague (CZE)

Midtjylland (DEN) v PAOK (GRE)

Leicester City (ENG) v Randers (DEN)

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Celtic (SCO) v Bodo/Glimt (NOR)

Sparta Prague (CZE) v Partizan Belgrade (SRB)

Rapid Vienna (AUT) v Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) or Vitesse Arnhem (NED)

First legs to be played on February 17 and second legs on February 24

Winners advance to round of 16

© – AFP, 2021