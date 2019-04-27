This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Celtic on the brink of eight-in-a-row after an emotional day at Parkhead

Celtic will be crowned champions tomorrow if Rangers fail to beat Aberdeen.

By AFP Saturday 27 Apr 2019, 3:25 PM
51 minutes ago 2,706 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4609399

Celtic v Kilmarnock - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Celtic Park Fans hold up banners in memory of the late Billy McNeill. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

CELTIC’S JOZO SIMUNOVIC said he was “very proud” to score the goal in a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock wearing the number five shirt made famous by Billy McNeill that put the Scottish champions within sight of a successful title defence.

Saturday’s match at home to Killie was Celtic’s first since club great McNeill died aged 79 on Monday.

McNeill was the captain of the ‘Lisbon Lions’ side that made Glasgow giants Celtic become the first British club to win the European Cup in 1967.

Celtic v Kilmarnock - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Celtic Park Fans gather at the Billy McNeill statue before kick-off. Source: Ian Rutherford

His family were  present as Hoops manager Neil Lennon and captain Scott Brown laid a wreath by the statue of McNeill lifting the European Cup that is outside Parkhead before kick-off.

Before kick-off, there was then more than the scheduled minute’s applause for McNeill, who also had two spells as Celtic manager.

There was a further poignant moment when Simunovic, who before this match had promised McNeill would receive an “amazing goodbye”, headed in a 68th-minute goal that proved enough to see of a stubborn Kilmarnock.

Celtic v Kilmarnock - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Celtic Park Simunovic celebrates the winner which puts Celtic on the brink of another league title. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

“It was very special, very emotional,” Simunovic told Sky Sports. “I couldn’t imagine the scenes when we came here before the game, so many people outside, his family as well.

“An amazing feeling, an amazing guy for Celtic. A big, big guy for the club, for the history of Celtic. I’m just proud, very proud,” the 24-year-old Croatia defender added.

Second-placed Rangers must now beat Aberdeen at Ibrox on Sunday to delay their arch rivals’ eighth successive title.

© – AFP 2019

