Celtic on the brink of eight-in-a-row after an emotional day at Parkhead

CELTIC’S JOZO SIMUNOVIC said he was “very proud” to score the goal in a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock wearing the number five shirt made famous by Billy McNeill that put the Scottish champions within sight of a successful title defence.

Saturday’s match at home to Killie was Celtic’s first since club great McNeill died aged 79 on Monday.

McNeill was the captain of the ‘Lisbon Lions’ side that made Glasgow giants Celtic become the first British club to win the European Cup in 1967.

His family were present as Hoops manager Neil Lennon and captain Scott Brown laid a wreath by the statue of McNeill lifting the European Cup that is outside Parkhead before kick-off.

Before kick-off, there was then more than the scheduled minute’s applause for McNeill, who also had two spells as Celtic manager.

There was a further poignant moment when Simunovic, who before this match had promised McNeill would receive an “amazing goodbye”, headed in a 68th-minute goal that proved enough to see of a stubborn Kilmarnock.

“It was very special, very emotional,” Simunovic told Sky Sports. “I couldn’t imagine the scenes when we came here before the game, so many people outside, his family as well.

“An amazing feeling, an amazing guy for Celtic. A big, big guy for the club, for the history of Celtic. I’m just proud, very proud,” the 24-year-old Croatia defender added.

Second-placed Rangers must now beat Aberdeen at Ibrox on Sunday to delay their arch rivals’ eighth successive title.

