Celtic will face Slavia Prague in Champions League play-off if they overcome Cluj

Scott Brown during Celtic's second qualifying round meeting with Nomme Kalju.

CELTIC WILL FACE off against Slavia Prague in the Champions League play-offs if they manage to overcome Romanian champions CFR Cluj in the third qualifying round.

Neil Lennon’s side beat FK Sarajevo 5-1 on aggregate in the opening qualifying round, before seeing off Nomme Kalju FC 7-0 in the second qualifying round.

Slavia Prague made it all the way to the quarter-finals of the Europa League last season, where they were knocked out by Chelsea, who would be crowned champions in Baku.

Qarabag, who dumped out Dundalk last week, could face last year’s beaten semi-finalists Ajax if they overcome APOEL Nicosia.

