Celtic win in Stuttgart but bow out of Europa League as comeback falls short

VfB Stuttgart 0

Celtic 1

(Stuttgart win 4-2 on aggregate)

CELTIC BOWED OUT of the Europa League on Thursday after losing 4-2 on aggregate to Stuttgart despite a 1-0 away win in the second leg of their knockout phase play-off tie.

After last week’s 4-1 defeat in Glasgow left Martin O’Neill’s side facing a three‑goal deficit, they made the ideal start to the second leg, with Luke McCowan finding the net inside the opening minute.

Comeback on...? 👀



Celtic take the lead after 30 seconds as Luke McCowan fires home... 4-2 on aggregate!



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Bg0KB9LyN6 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 26, 2026

But Celtic could make no further inroads and their exit left the Scottish champions still seeking a first European knockout tie victory since 2004, with their domestic supremacy also under threat this season from Hearts.

Stuttgart advance to the last 16 and will find out in Friday’s draw whether they face Porto or Braga in the next round.

Nottingham Forest will look to join Aston Villa in the last 16 later on Thursday, taking a 3-0 lead into the second leg of their tie against Fenerbahce at the City Ground.

