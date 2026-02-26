More Stories
Celtic players celebrate an early goal by Luke McCowan. Alamy Stock Photo
end of the line

Celtic win in Stuttgart but bow out of Europa League as comeback falls short

Luke McCowan gave Celtic hope with a goal in the opening minute of the second leg, but they were unable to build on that.
7.49pm, 26 Feb 2026

VfB Stuttgart 0

Celtic 1

(Stuttgart win 4-2 on aggregate)

CELTIC BOWED OUT of the Europa League on Thursday after losing 4-2 on aggregate to Stuttgart despite a 1-0 away win in the second leg of their knockout phase play-off tie.

After last week’s 4-1 defeat in Glasgow left Martin O’Neill’s side facing a three‑goal deficit, they made the ideal start to the second leg, with Luke McCowan finding the net inside the opening minute.

But Celtic could make no further inroads and their exit left the Scottish champions still seeking a first European knockout tie victory since 2004, with their domestic supremacy also under threat this season from Hearts.

Stuttgart advance to the last 16 and will find out in Friday’s draw whether they face Porto or Braga in the next round.

Nottingham Forest will look to join Aston Villa in the last 16 later on Thursday, taking a 3-0 lead into the second leg of their tie against Fenerbahce at the City Ground.

– © AFP 2026

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie