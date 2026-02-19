More Stories
Stuttgart's Bilal El Khannouss celebrates scoring. Alamy Stock Photo
Report

Schmeichel under fire after Celtic's Europa League loss

Stuttgart capitalised on an error-ridden display by the Bhoys.
9.57pm, 19 Feb 2026

Europa League play-off round first-leg late game results:

  • Celtic 1-4 Stuttgart
  • Lille 0-1 Red Star Belgrade
  • Ludogorets Razgrad 2-1 Ferencváros
  • Panathinaikos 2-2 Viktoria Plzeň

Uefa Conference League play-off round first-leg late game results:

  • Drita 2-3 Celje
  • Jagiellonia Białystok 0-3 Fiorentina
  • Omonia Nicosia 0-1 Rijeka
  • Shkendija 0-1 Samsunspor

Uefa Women’s Champions League

  • Juventus 0-2 Wolfsburg (Wolfsburg win 4-2 on aggregate)
  • Man United 2-0 Atletico Madrid (Man United win 5-0 on aggregate)

KASPER SCHMEICHEL’S EVERY touch was booed by a section of Celtic fans in the aftermath of conceding two soft goals in a 4-1 Europa League defeat by Stuttgart.

The 39-year-old was slow to get down to the first of Bilal El Khannouss’ two goals and made a poor attempt to claw away a low drive from Jamie Leweling.

The Dane has come under criticism for his performances since returning from a shoulder injury last season and scoring an own goal in Celtic’s Scottish Cup final defeat by Aberdeen.

Benjamin Nygren briefly had Celtic level in the first half, but the Bundesliga side were comfortable winners in the first leg of the knockout round play-offs, and Tiago Tomas rounded off a poor night for Celtic with a stoppage-time effort.

Celtic beat Stuttgart on their way to the 2003 Uefa Cup final under current boss Martin O’Neill, but the 73-year-old’s focus will surely now be on the domestic campaign, even ahead of next week’s second leg in Germany.

That game comes at the start of a four-match run of away games in 10 days, which also sees Celtic travel to Ibrox twice, either side of a trip to Aberdeen.

Elsewhere, Robbie Keane’s Ferencváros were left with work to do in the second leg, as they lost 2-1 to Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad.

Ireland international Callum O’Dowda made a 75th-minute appearance off the bench for the Hungarian side.

More to follow

