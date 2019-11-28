This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Celtic take historic top spot in Europa League to make knockout stage that bit smoother

Goals from Lewis Morgan, Ryan Christie and Mikey Johnston secured a 3-1 win as Hoops top their European group for the first time.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 10:26 PM
23 minutes ago
Celtic's Mikey Johnston (third left) celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with team-mates
Image: Andrew Milligan
Celtic's Mikey Johnston (third left) celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with team-mates
Celtic's Mikey Johnston (third left) celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with team-mates
Image: Andrew Milligan

CELTIC WILL AVOID clubs who drop out from the Champions League after they secured top spot in Group E of the Europa League — the first time the Scottish side have finished at the summit of a European group table.

Goals from Lewis Morgan, Ryan Christie and Mikey Johnston gave the Hoops a 3-1 win over Rennes, who struck a late consolation through Adrien Hunou.

Neil Lennon’s men had already ensured qualification for the last 32 of the competition but this win, coupled with Lazio’s victory against Cluj, means Celtic’s final fixture is now a dead rubber.

Already-eliminated Rennes scarcely looked capable of stalling the hosts and Morgan and Christie had the Scottish Premiership champions two up at the break.

Johnston came off the bench to add a third, before fellow substitute Hunou grabbed a consolation for Rennes, but Celtic can look forward to a trip to Cluj with little on the line, while domestic title rivals Rangers remain engaged in a tense group-stage tussle. F

Faced with fairly lacklustre opponents, Celtic soon took control and a pair of smart Edouard Mendy saves from Olivier Ntcham efforts sandwiched the opening goal.

James Forrest cut the ball back from the left-hand side of the penalty area for Morgan to provide a devastating low finish at the near post after 21 minutes.

A deserved second followed in first-half stoppage time as Mendy failed to get a firm hand to Christie’s 20-yard drive and saw the ball skip into the net.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Celtic lacked urgency following the restart and were grateful to Forster for a magnificent triple-save.

The former England goalkeeper instinctively blocked from Flavien Tait inside the six-yard box, leapt on Jordan Siebatcheu’s rebound to deflect the ball onto the post, then sprung to his feet to gather a tame James Lea Siliki attempt.

Johnston ensured the points were safe, setting off on a dazzling run from left to right and finishing into the far corner, before Rennes finally got their goal with an 89th-minute Hunou header.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

