Champ crashes out with Dipper Novices' Chase at his mercy

Champ and Geraghty: poised to win before fall two out.

ODDS-ON FAVOURITE Champ crashed out with the Dipper Novices’ Chase seemingly at his mercy at Cheltenham this afternoon.

Barry Geraghty and the 4/9 favourite held a comfortable lead as they turned for home but came crashing down after an awkward jump at the second last.

Their untimely exit opened the door for Midnight Shadow (4/1), trained by Sue Smith and ridden by Danny Cook, who pounced to take the Grade 2 honours by a length and a quarter ahead of Paint The Dream (20/1).

“Barry said [Champ] was having a lovely time and then he just took his eye off the ball,” trainer Nicky Henderson said afterwards.

“You come off that bend and there are a lot of things to look at and he had been in front long enough.”

Henderson must now decide whether to run Champ again before returning for the Cheltenham Festival in March, where the three-mile RSA Chase is his intended target.

Later on the card, 2018 Supreme Novice Summerville Boy found himself back in the Cheltenham winner’s enclosure after staying on to win the Grade 2 Relkeel Hurdle at odds of 10/1.

