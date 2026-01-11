Bordeaux rout Northampton in final rematch, Saracens upset Toulouse

Champions Cup results

Harlequins 61-10 Stormers

Bordeaux 50-28 Northampton

Saracens 20-14 Toulouse

*********

ENGLISH PREMIERSHIP LEADERS Northampton paid the price for ill-discipline as they lost a feisty rematch of last season’s Champions Cup final 50-28 on Sunday as Antoine Dupont’s Toulouse tripped up at Saracens.

Harlequins meanwhile booked their place in the knockout stages with a one-sided 61-10 bonus point win at home to the Stormers in Pool Three.

Both defending champions Bordeaux-Begles and Northampton were already sure of qualifying before their Pool Four meeting.

Salesi Rayasi gave the hosts an early lead with an unconverted try. Henry Pollock replied and Frenchman Anthony Belleau converted to give the Saints the lead.

After Northampton’s Danilo Fischetti collected a 16th minute yellow card for a scrum offence, fullback Rayasi scored again to restore the Bordeaux-Begles lead.

As Fischetti returned, team-mate Rory Hutchinson replaced him in the sin bin after taking out star winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

Again, the hosts exploited their advantage as scrum-half Martin Page-Relo and lock Cameron Woki touched down to put them 24-7 up at half-time.

Rayasi completed his hat-trick two minutes into the second half.

Woki then scored twice either side of a Saints try by Tommy Freeman.

Matthieu Jalibert added an eighth home try before Pollock, booed throughout by the home fans, scored his second.

With the hosts down to 14 after substitute Arthur Retiere staggered off after seeing a yellow card and stars for an illegal tackle on the charging Pollock which left him dazed, Fischetti crashed over to earn Saints a bonus point.

“I’m happy. We won the match we gained a bonus point,” said Bordeaux-Begles winger Damian Penaud.

Bordeaux-Begles will visit Bristol in the final round next weekend with first place at stake.

In the late game, Toulouse were beaten 20-14 at Saracens to leave the record six-time champions in trouble in fourth in Pool 1 ahead of their closer against Sale.

Toulouse opened the scoring in London through a Blair Kinghorn try, converted by Thomas Ramos, before the hosts hit back through a Rotimi Segun brace, with Tom Willis also touching down a minute before the break.

Matthis Lebel crossed for the French Top 14 champions in the second period but an Owen Farrell penalty just after the hour rounded off the scoring as Saracens moved to third in the pool, three points ahead of Toulouse.

Harlequins made short work of a weakened Stormers to leap-frog the South African franchise into second place in Pool Three and secure their passage to the last 16.

The out-of-form London side ran in nine tries as they emerged convincing winners after a run of league defeats.

“The biggest thing is it was great to see the boys with a smile back on their faces,” said coach Jason Gilmore. “It’s been tough but we can take lots of confidence from that.”

