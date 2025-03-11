Bayern and Inter to meet in quarters after cruising through respective ties

Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Bayern Munich (Bayern advance 5-0 on aggregate)

HARRY KANE SCORED a goal and set up another as Bayern Munich won 2-0 at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, the Bavarians advancing 5-0 on aggregate to set up a mouth-watering quarter-final tie against Italian champions Inter.

Bayern were comfortable against last season’s unbeaten German champions, having already done the damage with a dominant 3-0 win at home in the first leg.

With the match scoreless at half-time, Leverkusen rolled the dice in search of the goals they needed but it was Bayern who struck, with Kane waltzing through to tap in a Joshua Kimmich cross early in the second period.

With Leverkusen again pushing forward, the visitors added a second in the 71st minute, Alphonso Davies slamming a clever Kane chip low and hard to double Bayern’s lead.

Kane, so often criticised for going missing in big games and scoring against the minnows, was again commanding, as he had been when scoring a brace in Munich.

The England captain showed finesse and physicality as he kept Bayern on track for a dream home final and a chance to exorcise the ghosts of their 2012 Champions League final loss to Chelsea.

Leverkusen showed spirit despite missing pivotal midfielder Florian Wirtz, but the scale of the task was too high.

Eight points behind Bayern in the league, Xabi Alonso’s likely last remaining chance for silverware this season is the German Cup, where Leverkusen are through to the final four.

A month after dominating the same opponents at the same venue but somehow failing to break through, Leverkusen hosted Bayern in drastically different circumstances.

Put to the sword in Munich in perhaps the poorest performance of Alonso’s 30-month reign six days earlier, Leverkusen needed to turn the tables on Bayern while lacking the injured Wirtz, their best player.

After criticism for his team selections in Munich, omitting in-form striker Patrik Schick and putting usual back-up goalkeeper Matej Kovar in goal, Alonso named the Czech up front and put captain Lukas Hradecky back between the sticks.

Bayern’s Vincent Kompany made only one change, with rookie goalie Jonas Urbig replacing injured veteran Manuel Neuer.

Kane signalled Bayern’s intent early, forcing Hradecky into acrobatic saves twice in the opening 15 minutes.

Leverkusen lacked Wirtz and a little fluidity but remained ambitious, with an animated Alonso repeatedly urging them forward from the sideline.

Schick, given a total of just 11 minutes in Leverkusen’s two previous matches, headed inches wide with 38 minutes gone, the hosts’ best chance of the opening half.

The second half brought more necessary risk for Leverkusen and Bayern sensed the blood in the water.

With 52 minutes gone, Kane got on the end of Kimmich’s lofted pass to kill off any remaining Leverkusen hope.

Kane then set up Davies to score inside the final 20 minutes, putting Bayern into the last eight and keeping his own personal quest for a team trophy alive on the biggest club football stage of all.

Inter2-1 Feyenoord (Inter advance 4-1 on aggregate)

Hakan Çalhanoğlu celebrates his goal against Feyenoord. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Inter strolled into the quarter-finals on Tuesday after seeing off Feyenoord 2-1 to go through 4-1 on aggregate.

A thumping early strike from Marcus Thuram and Hakan Calhanoglu’s penalty gave Inter comfortable passage to the last eight.

Feyenoord’s deepest run in Europe’s top club competition in decades ended with a whimper although the away side did briefly look like making a game of it when Jakub Moder rattled in a penalty three minutes before the break.

Hosts Inter could have easily won by more after missing a clutch of good chances, with Thuram drilling a great opportunity against the bar moments before being substituted to rapturous applause with 19 minutes remaining.

Inter were already comfortably ahead from their dominant first leg display in Rotterdam but Thuram made sure there would be no nasty surprises in the eighth minute.

The France forward received a ball from Carlos Augusto on the left flank and then charged towards goal, cutting inside onto his right foot and unleashing a ferocious shot against which Timon Wellenreuther could do nothing to stop.

That goal made it near impossible for Feyenoord, now led by former Netherlands striker Robin van Persie whose team showed willing even with 11 players out of action through injury or suspension.

Up to Thuram’s opener Simone Inzaghi’s 200th game as Inter coach had been played in near silence bar sporadic chanting from the 5,000 away supporters, as home fans stayed silent for the first 20 minutes in protest at the increasing cost of tickets for home matches.

Inzaghi, himself hit with a series of important absences including Italy wing-back Federico Dimarco, also rested star striker Lautaro Martinez, Nicolo Barella, Francesco Acerbi and Alessandro Bastoni with a huge match at Serie A title rivals Atalanta coming up at the weekend.

It was one of Inzaghi’s regulars in Calhanoglu who gave Feyenoord a lifeline in the 38th minute when he bundled into Moder to hand the Poland midfielder a chance to level the scores on the night.

However Calhanoglu redeemed himself five minutes after the break by confidently stroking home from the spot after what looked like a soft foul on Mehdi Taremi by Thomas Beelen.

Calhanoglu’s ninth goal of the season made it party time in the stands and gave Inter a truly high-profile tie with Bayern which will bring back memories of the 2010 treble, the last time an Italian team won the Champions League.

– © AFP 2025