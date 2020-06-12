This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 12 June, 2020
Condensed Champions League could be played to a finish in Lisbon

The competition could be completed as single-leg ties from the last eight stage onwards.

By Press Association Friday 12 Jun 2020, 5:33 PM
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LISBON LOOKS THE favourite to host the final stages of the 2019-20 Champions League.

The Portuguese capital is understood to be in contention to stage a condensed version of the tournament from the last eight onwards, with all ties to be played as single legs as UEFA seeks a solution for completing the competition amid the travel chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

How the four outstanding last 16 matches should be completed remains open to discussion. Manchester City were due to play a second-leg match against Real Madrid on March 17 at the Etihad Stadium, leading 2-1 from the first leg in Spain. Chelsea are 3-0 down from the home first leg of their tie against Bayern Munich.

It may be that an agreement is reached for these outstanding matches to also be added to the fixture list for Lisbon, which seems set to take over from Istanbul as the venue for the final.

The Portuguese city boasts two major stadiums in close proximity to each other – the Estadio da Luz and the Estadio Jose Alvalade. It is understood other stadiums in the country, such as the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, could also be used. Tiago Craveiro, the chief executive of the Portuguese federation who also sits on UEFA’s competitions committee, is believed to have been instrumental in the plans.

Istanbul may be compensated with the right to stage a future Champions League final, if the UEFA executive committee does decide Lisbon is the best option for this summer when it meets on June 17. The final could take place on Sunday, August 23, with all the games condensed into 10 days.

As things stand all the matches would be behind closed doors, but if the Portuguese government were to alter its guidance in time for ticketing to be organised then there is the possibility of some supporters being able to attend.

A city in Germany – possibly Frankfurt or Dusseldorf – could play host to the final stages of the Europa League.

The Women’s Champions League may follow a similar pattern, with reports in Spain suggesting the final games could be split between the Basque cities of Bilbao and San Sebastian.

UEFA is understood to be targeting a mid-October start for the group stages of the 2020-21 Champions League, traditionally when you would expect matchday three to start.

But how it reaches that point – and when the qualifying rounds take place – is an extremely complex problem to solve with many leagues likely to still be ongoing when the preliminaries are usually scheduled.

There are big decisions to be made on international football too.

The match schedule and host venues for Euro 2020 are set to be finalised, with every indication being that the 12 original host cities will still be able to fulfil their commitments in summer 2021.

The play-offs for that tournament are intended to be played before Christmas, possibly in one of the international break ‘triple-headers’ in October or November.

Sitting alongside those matches will be the 2020-21 Nations League, which had originally been scheduled to be played over the September, October and November international breaks.

It is understood UEFA remains fully committed to the competition, which proved a big hit in its inaugural run in 2018-19.

Outstanding last-16 ties in Champions League and Europa League ties

  • Manchester City v Real Madrid (Champions League, one leg)
  • Juventus v Lyon (Champions League, one leg)
  • Bayern Munich v Chelsea (Champions League, one leg)
  • Barcelona v Napoli (Champions League, one leg)
  • Sevilla v Roma (Europa League, two legs)
  • Inter Milan v Getafe (Europa League, two legs)
  • Shakhtar Donetsk v Wolfsburg (Europa League, one leg)
  • Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers (Europa League, one leg)
  • Wolves v Olympiacos (Europa League, one leg)
  • Manchester United v LASK (Europa League, one leg)
  • Basel v Frankfurt (Europa League, one leg)
  • Copenhagen v Istanbul Basaksehir (Europa League, one leg)

