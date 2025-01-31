MANCHESTER CITY will play Real Madrid, while Celtic face Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions League round of 16 play-offs.
Reigning champions Madrid will face 2023 winners Manchester City, following Friday’s draw.
It is the fourth year running in which the sides have been drawn against each other in a knockout tie, with Real emerging victorious in a penalty shoot-out in the quarter-finals last season.
City, who scraped through after finishing 22nd in the league phase in this first season of the new format for Europe’s elite club competition, will be at home in the first leg before going to Spain for the return.
Celtic will face six-time European champions Bayern Munich.
The Scottish champions are into the knockout stage for the first time in 12 years and last faced Bayern in the group phase in 2017/18, losing home and away.
Paris Saint-Germain will play surprise package Brest in an all-French tie, while Juventus play PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord take on AC Milan in two ties between former winners of the competition.
Last season’s Europa League winners Atalanta, who finished one place outside the top eight which offered a direct path to the last 16, will face Club Brugge of Belgium.
Sporting of Portugal were drawn against last season’s runners-up Borussia Dortmund, while Monaco will take on Benfica having lost at home to the Portuguese club in the league phase.
The play-off ties will take place next month, with the eight winners going through to the last 16 along with the eight highest-placed sides from the league phase.
Liverpool, Barcelona, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille and Aston Villa are the sides already through to the last 16.
Manchester City face Real Madrid while Celtic take on Bayern Munich in Champions League
LAST UPDATE | 37 mins ago
The play-off draw:
Brest vs PSG
Clubs Brugge vs Atalanta
Man City vs Real Madrid
Juventus vs PSV
Monaco vs Benfica
Sporting vs Borussia Dortmund
Celtic vs Bayern Munich
Feyenoord vs AC Milan
