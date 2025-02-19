PSV stun Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain set up clash with Liverpool or Barcelona

EResults – Champions League Knockout Round Play-offs

PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Juventus (4-3)

Paris Saint-Germain 7-0 Brest (Agg 10-0)

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Sporting CP (Agg 3-0)

*****

PSV EINDHOVEN STUNNED Juventus tonight in the Champions League, knocking the Italian side out after extra-time at the Philips Stadion.

Eindhoven won 3-1 on the night and progressed 4-3 on aggregate on a famous night for the Dutch club.

PSV trailed 2-1 from the first leg and after a scoreless opening half, it was Ivan Perisic who broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute. Timothy Weah settled Juventus nerves to equalise on the 63rd minute, but Ismael Saibari’s goal in the 74th minute put PSV ahead 2-1 on the night and sent the game to extra-time.

And it was Ryan Flamingo who was the hero for PSV as his 98th minute effort proved the crucial goal.

Paris Saint-Germain can look forward to a showdown with either Liverpool or Barcelona in the last 16 after mercilessly crushing French rivals Brest 7-0 on Wednesday to win their play-off round tie 10-0 on aggregate.

PSG were always overwhelming favourites to beat Brest and effectively killed off the tie with a 3-0 win in Brittany in the first leg last week.

There were seven different goal-scorers in the return at the Parc des Princes, with Bradley Barcola, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Vitinha, Desire Doue, Nuno Mendes, Goncalo Ramos and Senny Mayulu netting for the home side.

Advertisement

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates his goal for PSG. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

It is PSG’s record winning margin in a European game and the first time they have scored seven in the Champions League since they trounced Celtic 7-1 in November 2017.

PSG scored just three goals in their first five Champions League matches this season, but have found the net 21 times in five outings since then.

Their dominant display here came despite Ousmane Dembele failing to add to the 18 goals he had netted in his previous 12 appearances for Luis Enrique’s side.

It was an agonising way for Brest to end their first-ever European campaign, after they made it to the knockout stages following a historic third-place finish in Ligue 1 last season.

PSG struck in the 20th minute to open the scoring. Barcola, on the left, controlled a Fabian Ruiz ball over the top before beating goalkeeper Gregoire Coudert at the near post for his 16th goal of the season.

Kvaratskhelia made it 2-0 six minutes before the break, turning in his second goal for his new club after Barcola had flicked on a low Joao Neves cross.

A lovely strike from the edge of the area by Vitinha made it 3-0 just before the hour mark, and Ramos then produced a delightful piece of skill to tee up fellow substitute Doue for the fourth.

Achraf Hakimi set up Mendes to tap in the fifth midway through the second half and Ramos made it six from close range on 76 minutes with his ninth goal of the campaign.

Abdallah Sima had a goal for Brest disallowed for offside before Kvaratskhelia teed up 18-year-old Mayulu to round out the scoring on 86 minutes.

Borussia Dortmund cruised into the last 16 after a goalless draw with Sporting Lisbon sealed a 3-0 aggregate victory.

Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Serhou Guirassy missed a second-half penalty but it mattered for nothing in the end as last season’s finalists were rarely troubled by Sporting and coasted through.

Dortmund’s reward is a last 16 game against Aston Villa or Lille. It was always a tough ask for this young Sporting side ravaged by injury to overturn the damage done in last week’s first leg, when Guirassy, Pascal Gross and Karim Adeyemi all scored.

Dortmund dominated much of the return leg on a freezing night in Germany, with Marcel Sabitzer coming closest to breaking the deadlock with a rasping drive from distance that Sporting goalkeeper Rui Silva did well to palm around his post.

After the break, Dortmund got the chance to put the tie to bed from the spot when Silva was adjudged to have brought down Adeyemi in the box after Nico Schlotterbeck’s long pass split the visitors’ defence.

But Guirassy’s well-hit penalty was saved superbly by the Portuguese goalkeeper low to his right, denying the Guinean striker an 11th Champions League goal in 10 games this season.

Reyna came off the bench and almost made an immediate impact against the Portuguese league leaders, hitting the post, but this was a night when Dortmund created little and Sporting even less, with the visitors failing to register a single shot on target.

– © AFP 2025