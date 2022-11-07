Liverpool handed reunion with Real Madrid as Champions League last-16 draw is made

LIVERPOOL HAVE BEEN paired with Real Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League, in a repeat of last season’s final in Paris.

The draw for the knockout phase was made in Nyon this morning, and Jurgen Klopp’s side have been handed a revenge mission against Madrid, against whom they have a wretched record. Along with beating Liverpool in last season’s final, Real Madrid also won the 2018 final between the sides and knocked Liverpool out of the quarter-finals in the 2020/21 season.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will face Italian champions AC Milan. Manchester City were rewarded for topping their group with a tie against German side RB Leipzig.

Graham Potter’s Chelsea have been paired with Borussia Dortmund, who finished second to Man City in the group stage.

Liverpool/Madrid aside, the other blockbuster pairing is that of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, a painful draw for Bayern given they won all six of their group games. PSG were pipped to top spot in the group by Benfica on away goals scored, with the sides level on all other criteria.

Benfica’s reward for topping that group is a tie with Club Brugge.

Finally, Inter Milan will face Porto, and Napoli have been drawn against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The last-16 draw has never been made this early, as the group stages were played off in a record nine weeks, owing to the World Cup’s relocation to the winter.

The first legs are scheduled for 14/15 and 21/22 February, with the second legs on 7/8 and 14/15 March. All games will kick-off at 8pm Irish time.

Uefa say the precise fixture dates will be announced by 6pm this evening.

Like last season, the away goals rule will not apply to these ties.

The final will be held at the Ataturk Stadium, Istanbul in June, the scenes of Liverpool’s famous triumph against AC Milan in 2005.

Champions League last-16 ties*

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

Club Brugge vs Benfica

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea

Inter Milan vs Porto

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich

*Each of the sides named second are seeded, and will play their second leg at home

