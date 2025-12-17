Champions Under Lights double header raises €40k for Dillon Quirke Foundation

THE ‘CHAMPIONS UNDER lights’ double header has raised more than €40,000 for the Dillon Quirke Foundation.

The sold-out event last Saturday was attended by 2,500 supporters at Fethard Town Park in Co Tipperary. All-Ireland football champions Kerry played Tipperary, followed by All-Ireland hurling champions Tipperary against Limerick.

Kerry beat Tipperary 2-15 to 1-15, while Tipperary got the better of Limerick by a point, 1-21 to 0-23.

The event, supported by Clonmel Credit Union, was established in honour of Dillon Quirke who collapsed and died of sudden adult death syndrome on 5 August 2022 in Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Funds were raised for the Dillon Quirke Foundation, which supports heart screening services for young people and raises awareness of sudden adult death syndrome, which takes an average of 100 young lives each year in Ireland.

The Foundation’s programme performs cardiac screening for 13-17 year-olds in sports clubs around the country.

Dan Quirke, Dillon’s father, said: “We’re so thankful to everyone who supported the Champions Under Lights event and helped raise much needed funds for the Dillon Quirke Foundation. It’s brilliant to see continued support from the community for this vitally important cause and a source of great pride that it bears Dillon’s name.”