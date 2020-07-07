Promotion-chasing Brentford win again to pile pressure on West Brom

BRENTFORD NEEDED LATE goals from Said Benrahma and Ethan Pinnock to beat Charlton 2-1 and crank up the pressure on West Brom in the race for automatic promotion.

Lowly Charlton led through an early goal from Macauley Bonne, but Benrahma levelled from the penalty spot before Pinnock headed the winner five minutes from time.

It was by no means a vintage display but nonetheless Brentford have once again cut the gap to the second-placed Baggies, who play Derby on Wednesday evening, to just two points.

Brentford had not conceded a goal in their previous five matches but it took Charlton just seven minutes to break the deadlock after Jonny Williams broke down the left and fed Alfie Doughty.

The Bees had a double let-off after Charlton, who still need a few more points to guarantee their survival, rattled the woodwork twice from a corner.

Raya pushed Josh Cullen’s cross onto his own crossbar and from the rebound Jason Pearce’s volley clipped the bar.

Brentford got back on level terms in the 74th minute when Benrahma latched onto a Dasilva cut-back in the area and tripped over the outstretched leg of Cullen.

Benrahma confidently dispatched the spot-kick beyond the dive of Phillips for his fourth goal in four days.