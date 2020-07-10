This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 10 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Championship clash of Cork hurling heavyweights to be televised live by RTÉ

The Glen and the Barrs are scheduled to lock horns at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in three weeks’ time.

By Paul Dollery Friday 10 Jul 2020, 11:32 PM
5 minutes ago 85 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5147420
Patrick Horgan of Glen Rovers.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Patrick Horgan of Glen Rovers.
Patrick Horgan of Glen Rovers.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE MEETING OF Cork rivals Glen Rovers and St Finbarr’s is to launch RTÉ’s upcoming club GAA television coverage.

The hurling heavyweights from opposite sides of the River Lee are due to begin their Cork Senior Hurling Championship campaigns by facing each other in a Group 3 clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, 1 August (7.30pm).

It was announced this evening that the game, which is set to feature ace Cork and Glen Rovers forward Patrick Horgan, will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2.

Glen Rovers and St Finbarr’s – who respectively occupy second and third place behind Blackrock on the roll of honour – have won 52 senior county titles between them.

The Glen, runners-up to Imokilly last year, were champions in 2015 and ’16, but the Barrs’ most recent triumph came back in 1993.

Earlier today, TG4 unveiled their broadcast schedule for the returning club fixtures, beginning with the Wexford Senior Hurling Championship meeting of St Martin’s and Oulart-The Ballagh.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Read

02.07.20 Forced into early exit but Dowling still packed plenty into big Limerick hurling days

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie