Championship clash of Cork hurling heavyweights to be televised live by RTÉ

THE MEETING OF Cork rivals Glen Rovers and St Finbarr’s is to launch RTÉ’s upcoming club GAA television coverage.

The hurling heavyweights from opposite sides of the River Lee are due to begin their Cork Senior Hurling Championship campaigns by facing each other in a Group 3 clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, 1 August (7.30pm).

It was announced this evening that the game, which is set to feature ace Cork and Glen Rovers forward Patrick Horgan, will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2.

Glen Rovers and St Finbarr’s – who respectively occupy second and third place behind Blackrock on the roll of honour – have won 52 senior county titles between them.

The Glen, runners-up to Imokilly last year, were champions in 2015 and ’16, but the Barrs’ most recent triumph came back in 1993.

Earlier today, TG4 unveiled their broadcast schedule for the returning club fixtures, beginning with the Wexford Senior Hurling Championship meeting of St Martin’s and Oulart-The Ballagh.

