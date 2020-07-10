This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wexford SHC heads up listings as TG4 brings live GAA back to your screen

The broadcaster has unveiled its July listings as club championships return.

By Sean Farrell Friday 10 Jul 2020, 6:15 PM
File photo: Oulart's Peter Murphy in 2016.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

THERE WILL BE live GAA matches to enjoy from the comfort (and safety) of your own home next weekend as TG4 unveiled their broadcast schedule for the returning club fixtures.

This day week, Friday 17 July, will see St Martin’s meet Oulart-The Ballagh in the Wexford Senior Hurling Championship (throw-in 19.30). The following Sunday, 19 July, it’s centre stage for the Dublin SHC and the meeting of Ballyboden St Enda’s and Kilmacud Crokes at Parnell Park (throw-in 15.00).

The second weekend will see the broadcaster present the Limerick SHC meeting of Kilmallock and Na Piarsigh from the Gaelic Grounds (throw-in 19.30, 24 July) and the first live football will be from the Cork SFC (throw-in 14.30, 26 July) as Castlehaven meet Carbery Rangers in Clonakilty. Following that, there will be deferred coverage of Sarsfields v Portumna in the Galway SHC.

The August bank holiday weekend will begin with the Down SFC meeting of Kilcoo and Mayobridge (throw-in 19.30) with deferred coverage of Simonstown Gales v Skryne in the Meath SFC following the live broadcast of Corofin v Oughterard (throw-in 14.30, 2 August) in the Galway SFC.

