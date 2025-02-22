Irish duo Will Keane and Jimmy Dunne on target in the Championship

IRISH DUO WILL Keane and Jimmy Dunne both scored in the Championship this afternoon, but their respective clubs fell to defeats.

Keane was on target for Preston North End, as their opponents Coventry made it three consecutive wins with a 2-1 victory.

Jack Rudoni and Bobby Thomas scored in the first half for the Sky Blues as Frank Lampard’s side continued their pursuit of the Championship play-offs.

Keane halved the deficit to give Coventry something to think about in the closing stages, but the hosts ended their 17-year wait for a league victory over Preston, spanning 22 matches.

Similarly, in-form defender Dunne hit what proved to be a consolation goal as QPR were beaten 2-1 by Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Josh Murphy inspired Pompey to a third victory in-a-row as they eased relegation fears. The winger curled in a stunning strike in the 48th minute to break the deadlock before a mazy run ended up with him setting up Matt Ritchie three minutes later.

Portsmouth are now nine points above the drop zone as they move to their longest winning streak of the season, with no Championship team earning more home points than Pompey’s 16 in 2025.

QPR’s first defeat at Fratton Park since 1998 only came after Dunne set up a frantic finale with a fine finish in the 74th minute but they stayed 14th.

Elsewhere, John Egan helped Hull stun Sunderland as a second-half substitute. Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson made a costly error as the Championship promotion chasers crashed to a surprise 1-0 defeat against struggling Hull.

Patterson flapped Joe Gelhardt’s corner into his own net in the 18th minute at the Stadium of Light. That was enough to condemn fourth-placed Sunderland to consecutive league defeats for the first time this season.

The Black Cats are eight points adrift of second-placed Sheffield United, who face leaders Leeds on Monday.

Andrew Moran was among the assists but Norwich comfortably saw off Stoke 4-2 to record their first win in four matches and reignite their bid to reach the Championship play-offs.

And West Bromwich Albion climbed back into the play-off places with a 2-0 win over Oxford at the Hawthorns.

Dara Costelloe (file photo). Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

In League One, Dara Costelloe was on target in Northampton Town’s 2-1 victory over Bristol Rovers, while it was an eventful day for the Irish in League Two.

Conor O’Riordan (Crewe Alexandra), Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) and Ryan Graydon (Fleetwood Town) were among the goals, while Ronan Curtis went sent-off following Port Vale’s 2-1 win over Salford City.

The Ireland international was shown a red card following an altercation after the final whistle, having earlier assisted Port Vale’s opener.

Championship results

On Saturday

Coventry 2 Preston 1

Derby 0 Millwall 1

Norwich 4 Stoke 2

Plymouth 1 Cardiff 1

Portsmouth 2 QPR 1

Sunderland 0 Hull 1

Swansea 3 Blackburn 0

West Brom 2 Oxford 0

Played Friday

Bristol City 2 Middlesbrough 1

Burnley 4 Sheffield Wednesday 0

Playing Sunday

Watford v Luton, 12pm

Playing Monday

Sheffield United v Leeds, 8pm

- Additional reporting from – © AFP 2025 and Emma Duffy