Late, late show as McGoldrick and Knight seal comeback win for Derby County

GOALS FROM IRISH duo David McGoldrick and Jason Knight secured a comeback win for Derby County in League One this afternoon.

The 2-1 win over Peterborough was an Irish heavy affair, with McGoldrick, Knight, Conor Hourihane, James Collins and Eirean Cashin all featuring for the Rams, and Jack Taylor on the other side, who finished with 10 players.

Another J Knight — English defensive midfielder Joshua — sent Peterborough into the lead in the 69th minute at Pride Park, before the Irish pair both struck late. Horuihane provided the assist for the outstanding Knight, who headed home in the 88th minute. And McGoldrick, a second-half substitute, sealed all three points with his first goal for Derby with 92 on the clock.

There was no shortage of Irish involvement elsewhere in League One, with Conor Grant scoring a goal and providing an assist as MK Dons enjoyed a 4-0 win at Morecambe. Dawson Devoy, Darragh Burns and Warren O’Hora also started for the Dons, while Dylan Connolly, Ryan Delaney and Shane McLoughlin were on the losing side.

Will Keane was the only Irish player on target in the Championship, but his 42nd-minute penalty proved but a consolation goal as Wigan fell to a heavy 5-1 home defeat to Burnley. Josh Cullen and James McClean both played the full game.

Advertisement

Will Keane scored for Wigan. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Reading moved to the top of the table as they beat Millwall 1-0; Naby Starr’s debut goal decisive at The Den. The former Huddersfield man’s first-half header proved to be the winner in an intriguing tussle which saw the impressive Royals become the first side to come away from Millwall with victory this season.

A dominant first period for Paul Ince’s men was followed up by a resilient rearguard as they withstood the hosts’ pressure to hit the summit. Jeff Hendrick started for the Royals with Shane Long introduced as a second-half substitute, while Dan MacNamara featured for Millwall.

There was lots of Irish interest in other fixtures: Those between Preston North End (Alan Browne, Greg Cunningham, Robbie Brady and Troy Parrott) and Cardiff (Callum O’Dowda), and Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion (Dara O’Shea, Jayson Molumby and Callum Robinson) both ended in draws, while Middlesborough (Darragh Lenihan) beat Swansea City (Ryan Manning and Michael Obafemi) 2-1, Rotherham (Chiedoze Ogbene and Georgie Kelly) edged Birmingham City (Scott Hogan) 2-0 and QPR (Jimmy Dunne, Conor Masterson, Sinclair Armstrong and Olamide Shodipo) were 3-2 victors at Watford.

Earlier Andrew Omobamidele starred as Norwich saw off Sunderland.

Jamie Finn was one of two Irish goalscorer for Birmingham in the Women's Championship. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Harriet Scott and Jamie Finn were both on target as Birmingham City secured their first win of the Women’s Championship season, beating Sunderland 4-0 away. Captain Louise Quinn also started for the Blues, who held Eleanor Ryan-Doyle and Lucy Quinn in reserve.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

Saoirse Noonan started and Naoisha McAloon was on the bench as Durham fell to a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United.

Back in League One, Luca Connell popped up with two assists as Barnsley and Ipswich Town played out a 2-2 draw; Sean Roughan had one off the bench as Lincoln City and Fleetwood Town finished on the same scoreline; and Dominic Bernard scored an unfortunate own goal as Sheffield Wednesday thumped Forest Green Rovers 5-0.

Portsmouth currently top the table.

And earlier today, top Irish underage prospect Trent Kone Doherty bagged a brace as Liverpool U18s beat Manchester United U18s 4-2.