Cannon goal helps Sheffield United to crucial win as Shaughnessy scores for Portsmouth

Championship Results

Stoke City 1-2 Sheffield United

West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

Portsmouth 2-1 Charlton

Leicester City 2-1 Derby County

Middlesbrough 0-1 Hull City

Birmingham 1-1 Southampton

Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Blackburn Rovers

Millwall 2-1 Bristol City

Wrexham 2-1 Preston

Norwich 0-1 Watford

Oxford United 0-1 Swansea

IRELAND’S TOM CANNON helped Sheffield United move seven points clear of the Championship relegation zone, claiming a 2-1 win away at Stoke who finished the match with 10 men.

Second-half goals from Jairo Riedewald and former Stoke loanee Cannon secured all three points for Chris Wilder’s side, who have moved up two places in the standings to 17th.

Ben Wilmot halved the deficit with 25 minutes of normal time remaining but Stoke, who lost Ben Pearson to an 88th-minute red card, were unable to find an equaliser and they have now failed to register a win in six out of their last seven matches.

The hosts found themselves trailing within minutes of the start of the second half as Riedewald poked the ball home from a couple of yards out after Tyler Bindon’s effort had crept under goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

And they fell further behind in the 53rd minute courtesy of the unmarked Cannon’s perfectly-timed volley at the back post from Burrows’ looping delivery.

Mark Robins made four changes just before the hour mark in a bid to get Stoke back into the game and it paid dividends in the 65th minute, when captain Wilmot fired the ball in off the crossbar after a long throw-in had caused chaos in the United defence.

Buoyed by a first goal in three matches, the home side pushed hard for a leveller with substitute Robert Bozenik missing the target from 12 yards out and Bosun Lawal’s fierce drive from the corner of the box being tipped over by Michael Cooper.

But they were not ultimately able to conjure one up and their misery was compounded in the closing stages as substitute Pearson was given a straight red card for pulling down Patrick Bamford when the forward had clean run on goal ahead of him.

Bamford had come close to making the score 3-1 a few minutes earlier, only for a strong hand from Johansson to deny him.

Conor Shaughnessy wheels away in celebration after his goal for Portsmouth. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ireland’s Conor Shaughnessy was on target for Portsmouth as Yang Min-hyeok scored a last-gasp winner secure a vital 2-1 win over Charlton and lift them out of the Championship’s relegation zone.

In an extraordinary ending to the game at Fratton Park, Harvey Knibbs sparked wild celebrations on the Charlton bench as he headed in an equaliser in the last minute of additional time after Shaughnessy had given Pompey the lead.

But Pompey went straight up the other end and caused euphoria right around the ground as Tottenham loanee Yang struck a devastating blow to Nathan Jones’ side.

It was enough to give John Mousinho’s team their first home win over Charlton in more than 20 years and three valuable points.

Only Sheffield Wednesday had scored fewer goals than Portsmouth and Charlton in this season’s Championship and both were struggling to create clear-cut chances at Fratton Park.

Charlton should have scored right at the start of the second half. Another Bree corner eventually dropped to Reece Burke but he was brilliantly denied at close range by Schmid.

Finally, Pompey found some attacking spark and Adrian Segecic got down the right and found Terry Devlin. His effort was pushed clear by Thomas Kaminski and Zak Swanson somehow blazed over from the loose ball.

Mousinho made a triple substitution with defender Shaughnessy coming on for his first appearance in three months after recovering from a hamstring injury.

With almost his first touch, he scored a vital goal as he stooped to head in Segecic’s corner at the near post.

Joe Rankin-Costello was making his first league start for Jones’ side and soon came close to equalising with a 25-yard shot which curled just wide of the far post.

With all 11 players up for Charlton in the final minute, substitute Knibbs headed in after Sonny Carey’s corner.

But from the re-start Pompey launched one final attack and when the ball fell to Yang on the edge of the area, he made no mistake.

Mikey Johnston made a huge contribution to West Brom's win tonight. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Set-piece headers from defenders George Campbell and Nat Phillips gave West Brom a welcome 2-1 Championship home win over QPR.

Four defeats in five had led to sections of Albion fans being unhappy with head coach Ryan Mason.

But Campbell’s first goal in English football then Phillips’s first at the Hawthorns gave Albion a richly deserved victory, with Ireland’s Mikey Johnston providing the assist for the second goal.

Ousmane Diakite’s 35th-minute own goal pegged Albion back until Phillips restored their lead 10 minutes after the break.

Albion created the initial half chances, with Samuel Iling-Junior missing an overhead kick from close range then Johnston blazing over at the end of the same move.

Campbell nodded Albion in front, meeting another Styles corner with a towering leap at the far post.

QPR equalised with their first serious attack – and there was an element of controversy about the goal.

Koki Saito went down under what appeared minimal contact from Campbell as the winger ran out of space in front of the touchline.

And from the resulting free-kick, Nicolas Madsen’s delivery was headed goalwards by Ireland’s Jimmy Dunne and the ball hit Diakite to beat Joe Wildsmith.

Phillips restored Albion’s lead with a towering header from eight yards as he met Johnston’s curling free-kick in the 55th minute.

Albion thought they had scored a third when Aune Heggebo and Karlan Grant both slid in to get on the end of Johnston’s low cross in the 64th minute. The ball ended up in the net but the flag went up for offside.

The missed chances did not prove to be costly as the Baggies comfortably held on.