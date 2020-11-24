Ten-man Norwich fend off Stoke fightback to stay top, while Bournemouth keep pace in second

Norwich City's Teemu Pukki (right) gets around Stoke City goalkeeper Josef Bursik to score his side's third goal of the game.

TEN-MAN NORWICH SURVIVED a spirited Stoke comeback to triumph 3-2 and stay top of the Championship.

Finland striker Teemu Pukki scored twice and Argentinean midfielder Emi Buendia was also on the scoresheet as it looked like the Canaries were cantering to victory.

But Buendia was sent off for a second yellow card with 21 minutes remaining and his dismissal provided a lifeline for the Potters to fight their way back into an absorbing contest.

Buendia needlessly fouled Nick Powell and Stoke pulled two goals back in nine minutes through Tyrese Campbell and substitute Nathan Collins.

However, the Canaries withstood late pressure at the death to cling on for their first away win against the Potters for seven years.

Victory also saw Daniel Farke’s side make it seven wins in nine unbeaten games in the league.

Buendia put the visitors ahead in the 18th minute lead with a clinical finish and nine minutes later Pukki netted with a fine left-foot volley.

Pukki rounded keeper Joe Bursik just before the hour mark with his seventh league goal of the campaign, a goal which looked to have sealed the deal.

But there was more drama to come after Buendia’s dismissal, which saw Campbell head in his fourth league goal in three games and Collins nod in skipper Sam Clucas’ corner to set-up a frantic finish.

Canaries skipper Grant Hanley nearly gifted the Potters an eighth-minute lead but keeper Tim Krul managed to clear the defender’s lazy back pass.

Midfielder Josh Martin saw his right-foot shot deflected over the bar as the Canaries countered well and then Tottenham loanee Oliver Skipp had a strike deflected wide as Farke’s side ramped up the pressure.

At the other end, Campbell teed up Clucas but the skipper curled his left-foot shot just over.

But then the Canaries took the lead when Buendia rolled a shot into the bottom right corner.

Midfielder John Mikel volleyed wide as the hosts went within a whisker of restoring parity two minutes later but Pukki doubled the Canaries’ lead with his superb strike.

The Potters should have pulled a goal back after a trio of chances.

But Krul thwarted striker Steven Fletcher from point-blank range, Campbell had a shot charged down and then Powell headed the rebound against the woodwork.

Pukki netted his second but Campbell and Collins scored as the home side nearly completed a stunning comeback.

Bournemouth 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Junior Stanislas converts for Bournemouth. Source: PA

Junior Stanislas scored twice as Bournemouth kept up their push for an immediate Premier League return with an impressive 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Stanislas scored early in each half to help Jason Tindall’s men maintain their unbeaten home record this season as Forest’s travel woes continued.

Bournemouth were the victims of a fast start during Saturday’s 4-2 comeback win at home to Reading but it was roles reversed as the hosts took the lead after only three minutes.

Seconds after the returning Harry Arter had blazed over the crossbar, Stanislas slotted the Cherries in front with his first goal of the season.

David Brooks picked out Stanislas with a stunning 30-yard pass and the former West Ham winger kept his cool to finish deftly past onrushing Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba.

Samba made a smart save at his near post to prevent Arnaut Danjuma doubling Bournemouth’s lead in the 14th minute after the Dutchman had taken two defenders out of the game with a mazy run.

Forest had another narrow escape 12 minutes later when Brooks dragged a shot inches wide from the edge of the penalty area after bamboozling the Forest back-line with clever footwork.

Bournemouth thought they had extended their lead on the stroke of half-time after more Brooks magic.

Star man Brooks jinked his way to the byline before cutting the ball back for Stanislas, whose goal-bound effort through a crowded six-yard box was hacked off the line by Scott McKenna.

Stanislas passed up a glorious chance to double his and Bournemouth’s tally moments after half-time when he dragged a shot wide after once again being teed up by Brooks.

Ex-Burnley star Stanislas made amends by converting from the penalty spot after Jack Colback had been penalised for bringing down Dominic Solanke.

It took until 20 minutes from time for Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to be seriously tested.

Bosnian Begovic made a flying save to turn Sammy Ameobi’s powerful strike over the crossbar.

Moments later Ryan Yates wasted a golden opportunity to reduce the arrears when he headed over from four yards after being picked out by substitute Anthony Knockaert’s pin-point cross.

Bournemouth, who defended well in the closing stages, could have had a second penalty in stoppage-time when Solanke appeared to have his heels clipped by Forest captain Colback.

Chris Hughton’s team have now picked up just one point from their last 12 available away from the City Ground.

Championship results

QPR 3-2 Rotherham

Wycombe 0-0 Huddersfield

Luton Town 1-1 Birmingham

Preston 0-3 Blackburn

Barnsley 0-1 Brentford

Bournemouth 2-0 Nottingham Forest