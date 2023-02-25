Robbie Brady sent off while Michael Obafemi finds the net as Burnley close in on Premier League

ROBBIE BRADY SAW red in injury-time for Preston North End as the came from behind to edge out local rivals Wigan Athletic 2-1 at Deepdale.

The Ireland international was dismissed for two yellow cards on a day when Irish-qualified striker Tom Cannon, on loan from Everton, scored what proved to be the winner after an assist from Alan Browne.

Wigan were superior for large parts of the first half and deserved their interval lead, gained after former Ireland international Greg Cunningham turned Christ Tiehi’s shot into his own net.

The result leaves James McClean’s Wigan rooted to the bottom of the Championship on 31 points, with Mick McCarthy’s Blackpool only above them on goal difference following their 3-1 defeat at Reading.

Advertisement

Huddersfield Town are another side on 31 points and they were comprehensively beaten by runway leaders Burnley, who look destined for the Premier League after extending their unbeaten run to 14 games.

Anass Zaroury crossed for Ashley Barnes to open the scoring, with Connor Roberts and Josh Brownhill adding further first-half goals, and substitute Michael Obafemi netting after the break.

PA John Egan celebrates Sheffield United's winner. PA

Burnley completely dominated a first half in which they had 82 per cent possession, Ireland’s reigning player of the year Josh Cullen central to that dominance.

Vincent Kompany’s side are 19 points clear in the automatic promotion spots, and should go up as champions given they are 12 clear of Sheffield United in second spot.

The Blades, with John Egan at the heart of the defence, also maintained their automatic push after Watford’s Ryan Porteous scored a 73rd-minute own goal.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

They finally found the net for what proved to be the winner when Oliver Norwood’s corner found Oli McBurnie at the far post, whose header back across goal caused an unfortunate Porteous to turn the ball into his own net with Egan also lurking.

United are now seven clear of Middlesbrough after Michael Carrick’s side lost ground with a 2-0 defeat to West Brom. Both Dara O’Shea and Jayson Molumby starred for the Baggies who need to make up five points to get back in the play-off picture.

O’Shea, the West Brom captain, went close to scoring a third when he rose highest to meet a Josh Swift corner from the right but he nodded his effort down and just wide of the far post.