Championship: McClean scores from a corner in Wigan win, Sheffield United go top

JAMES MCCLEAN SCORED directly from a corner as Wigan began life without manager Leam Richardson by coming from behind to snatch a first Sky Bet Championship win in eight matches with a 2-1 victory at home to Blackpool.

Latics, with Rob Kelly in caretaker charge, were slow to settle into the game, with Blackpool striker Gary Madine firing just wide of Jamie Jones’ right-hand post in the early stages. Wigan’s cause was helped inside 17 minutes, however, when the visitors were reduced to 10 men after skipper Marvin Ekpiteta was shown a straight red card.

They came out after half-time a different side, levelling the scores within nine minutes of the restart when McClean’s inswinging corner from the right-hand side ended up in the back of the net. The visitors were just about managing to keep their opponents at arm’s length, but their resistance was finally broken with a minute to go.

Wigan captain Tendayi Darikwa’s cross from the right was a beauty, and former Seasiders defender Curtis Tilt powered home a header from close range to the delight of most inside the DW. The win sees Wigan leapfrog their opponents into third-bottom spot. And there could well be another managerial change in the offing, with the Blackpool fans loudly chanting ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning’ in the direction of under-fire boss Michael Appleton, at a club whom Andy Lyons will join in January.

Elsewhere, John Egan and Enda Stevens were involved as Sheffield United beat Cardiff 1-0 to go top of the Championship. George Baldock’s 64th-minute goal settled a game in which Callums Robinson and O’Dowda played all 90 minutes for the Bluebirds. All bar Stevens will link up with the Irish squad for next week’s friendly games with Norway and Malta.

Watford are fourth, following a goalless draw with Bristol City, for whom Max O’Leary played all 90 minutes. The goalkeeper has not been named in the Irish squad and may have slipped down the pecking order, with Derry’s Brian Maher on standby.

Substitute Matt Crooks struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Middlesbrough came from behind to grab a superb 2-1 Championship success against Norwich at Carrow Road. Crooks provided an emphatic finish to a swift counter-attack to give the visitors a third successive win under recently appointed manager Michael Carrick.

Boro were trailing to Josh Sargent’s well-taken seventh-minute opener until past the hour mark before the game was transformed by a spectacular volley from Riley McGree. Both sides they went all out for the three points, with ‘Boro having the final say as Norwich lost ground in their promotion challenge, with loud boos greeting the final whistle. Darragh Lenihan played the full game for ‘Boro, with Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah absent for Norwich through injury.

Norwich are fifth with Millwall sixth, thanks to a 4-2 win over Preston, for whom Robbie Brady and Alan Browne played. Danny McNamara assisted the third Millwall goal. Both sides are level on 31 points, along with Swansea – who drew 0-0 with Huddersfield – and QPR, who slipped to a 2-0 loss to Coventry.

Ryan Manning played all 90 minutes for Swansea with Michael Obafemi and Armstrong Oko-Flex introduced as substitutes in the second half, while Jimmy Dunne played all 90 minutes of QPR’s loss.

Luton began life after Nathan Jones with a dramatic 1-1 draw with Rotherham, equalising in the 90th minute having fallen behind in the very first minute. Chiedozie Ogbene played the majority of the game for Rotherham, and was subbed in the final game.

A 94th-minute own-goal by Ryan Longman cost Hull a draw at Reading, with Jeff Hendrick and Shane Long starting for the Royals in what was a 2-1 win.

Finally, West Brom secured a vital 2-0 win over Stoke at the bottom of the Championship, a game in which Dara O’Shea and Jayson Molumby started. Will Smallbone, called up to the Irish senior squad for the first time this week, played the full game for Stoke.

Championship results

Bristol City 0-0 Watford

Cardiff 0-1 Sheffield United

Coventry 2-0 QPR

Huddersfield 0-0 Swansea

Hull 1-2 Reading

Luton 1-1 Rotherham

Norwich 1-2 Middlesbrough

Preston 2-4 Millwall

West Brom 2-0 Stoke

Wigan 2-1 Blackpool

