Ireland's Adam Idah ends difficult year on a high

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Adam Idah ended 2022 on a high after a difficult 12 months, scoring in Norwich’s 1-1 draw with Reading.

It was just the Cork native’s 12th appearance in 2022 and sixth in all competitions this season, but his first Championship start after an injury-ridden spell.

The 21-year-old last found the net in the league when Norwich were a top-flight side, scoring in the 2-1 win over Everton last January.

Fellow Irish international Andrew Omobamidele, who has had similar bad luck with injuries of late, was named among the substitutes.

For Reading, meanwhile, Newcastle loanee Jeff Hendrick started and Shane Long was on the bench.

Norwich were denied a win in their first Sky Bet Championship match since the sacking of Dean Smith as a late penalty from Andy Carroll earned Reading a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road.

Advertisement

The Canaries turned in an improved performance after the midweek exit of their coach following a poor run of form and looked set to take all three points when Idah’s sublime finish put them in front after 53 minutes.

🔊 "To be back playing is a great feeling."



We caught up with Adam Idah ahead of kick-off ⬇️#NCFC pic.twitter.com/1TvXBEUVL0 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 30, 2022

But they were unable to see out the game and Reading managed to come away with something for their efforts when substitute Nesta Guinness-Walker was brought down in the box seven minutes from time and Carroll emphatically converted from the spot.

Meanwhile, Josh Cullen scored the winner in Burnley’s 1-0 victory over Stoke.

It meant Vincent Kompany’s men moved three points clear at the summit of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Will Smallbone and Jack Bonham started for the Potters, while Gavin Kilkenny made the bench, as the Potters ended a disappointing calendar year with only seven wins from 23 league games at home in 2022.

Cullen benefitted from a comedy of errors to notch the winner, as Burnley registered a fifth successive league victory for the first time since 2018 and they entered 2023 at the top of the tree.

As Benson’s deflected effort beatBonham, defender Harry Clarke’s goal-line clearance looped off his own goalkeeper before the alert Irish midfielder prodded home.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

In League One, meanwhile, former Derry City player Eoin Toal scored his first goal since signing for Bolton Wanderers as they drew 1-1 against a Lincoln side that featured Danny Mandroiu (who assisted for Ben House’s opener), Sean Roughan and Paudie O’Connor, while Kieran Sadlier also started for the hosts.

English Championship results:

Birmingham 0 Hull 1

Norwich 1 Reading 1

Stoke 0 Burnley 1

Swansea 4 Watford 0

Additional reporting by Press Association.