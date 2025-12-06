In-form Finn Azaz and Mark McGuinness on target in Championship

FINN AZAZ AND Mark McGuiness both scored in the Championship this afternoon, helping Southampton and Sheffield United to victory.

Azaz continued his fine form as Southampton beat Birmingham 3-1 at St Mary’s to give Tonda Eckert the perfect start as permanent manager.

Eckert won four out of five fixtures as caretaker, after Will Still was dismissed last month, and was given a contract until the end of next season on Friday night.

In-form Azaz, who grew up in Birmingham, got the ball rolling before Adam Armstrong struck either side of Demarai Gray’s reply.

The Republic of Ireland international had not scored for Saints until Eckert’s arrival, but has now notched six times in five matches.

He received the ball on the edge of the box, and after Birmingham defenders had stood off him, he placed the ball perfectly into the bottom corner with his left foot. Azaz later added an assist.

Finn Azaz at his very best! 🪄 pic.twitter.com/ycUwMnYCG1 — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) December 6, 2025

Southampton — for whom Gavin Bazunu and Ryan Manning also played the full game — are now three points off the play-offs, a point behind the Blues – whose terrible away form now reads as one win in nine.

McGuinness scored his first goal for Sheffield United as their revival continued with an emphatic 4-0 win over Stoke at Bramall Lane.

First-half goals from McGuinness, Femi Seriki and Patrick Bamford paired with a Sydie Peck penalty made it four wins from four Championship games for the Blades.

McGuinness broke the deadlock in the 10th minute, heading home Gustavo Hamer’s corner. He could have added to his goal tally, going close from other set-pieces, but was withdrawn at half-time after appearing to have picked up a knock.

A FIRST BLADES GOAL FOR MCGUINNESS! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/HMfl8a1t3B — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) December 6, 2025

Meanwhile, Ipswich stunned leaders Coventry with a 3-0 victory at Portman Road that ended their five-match winning run.

Goals from Sindre Walle Egeli, George Hirst and Ivan Azon lifted Ipswich to fourth place as Coventry suffered only their second away defeat of the season.

Frank Lampard’s side are still seven points clear of second-placed Middlesbrough, who won 4-1 at Hull on Friday.

Mihailo Ivanovic’s second-half strike gave third-placed Millwall a stormy 1-0 victory at play-off rivals Bristol City.

Advertisement

Ivanovic netted in the 59th minute when City goalkeeper Radek Vitek made a double save from Femi Azeez, only for the Serbian striker to fire home from eight yards.

City had a last-gasp equaliser controversially disallowed for offside before the final whistle was followed by a mass brawl featuring staff and players from both clubs.

Leicester powered to a 3-1 win at east Midlands rivals Derby thanks to goals from Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Oliver Skipp and Jordan James.

Derby pulled one back through Sondre Langas but Leicester held on to ease the pressure on manager Marti Cifuentes.

Rumarn Burrell scored twice as QPR beat West Bromwich Albion 3-1 at Loftus Road.

Harrison Armstrong, on loan from Everton, came off the bench to rescue a 1-1 draw for fifth-placed Preston against Wrexham at Deepdale.

A Charlton fan died after being taken ill during an abandoned match against Portsmouth at The Valley.

The game was halted in the 13th minute with the score at 0-0 due to a supporter requiring medical assistance.

Paramedics attended to the supporter before the match was later abandoned.

“The club are devastated to report that a Charlton Athletic supporter has died following a medical emergency during today’s game at The Valley against Portsmouth,” a statement read.

Blackburn were leading 1-0 against Sheffield Wednesday when the match was abandoned after an hour due to a waterlogged pitch at Ewood Park.

Aaron Drinan (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere, several Irish players were on target in the FA Cup.

Jaze Kabia scored twice for Grimsby Town in their 4-0 win over Wealdstone, while Aaron Drinan hit a hat-trick for Swindon Town.

Drinan led the charge in Swindon’s 4-0 victory against Bolton Wanderers, bringing his tally to 16 goals in 19 appearances in all compettitons.

Paddy Madden (Accrington Stanley) Liam Kelly (MK Dons) and Niall Canavan (Barrow) also scored in the competition.

Additional reporting from – © AFP 2025 and Emma Duffy