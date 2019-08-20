This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 21 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sheffield Wednesday move top as Cocu's Derby suffer first defeat of the season

A catch-up on all of tonight’s Championship action.

By AFP Tuesday 20 Aug 2019, 10:19 PM
1 hour ago 1,862 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4775679
Dejected: Dutch legend Phillip Cocu.
Image: Scott Wilson
Dejected: Dutch legend Phillip Cocu.
Dejected: Dutch legend Phillip Cocu.
Image: Scott Wilson

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY MOVED to the top of the Championship table with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Luton tonight as Phillip Cocu suffered his first defeat as Derby County boss, 2-1 at home to Bristol City.

Sheffield bounced back from defeat at Millwall on Saturday to record their third win from the opening four games thanks to Kadeem Harris’s simple finish, nine minutes into the second-half at Hillsborough.

Former Barcelona midfielder Cocu was given an indication of how tough it will be to take the Rams back to the Premier League when they fell behind 2-0 at half-time to goals from Andreas Weimann and Josh Brownhill.

Jack Marriott gave Derby late hope, but it was not enough to salvage Cocu’s unbeaten start.

Middlesbrough eased the pressure on new boss Jonathan Woodgate as the former England defender got his first win in charge with a 1-0 victory over Wigan, thanks to Britt Assombalonga’s first-half goal.

Birmingham were 2-0 winners over Barnsley, while Blackburn ground out a 1-0 victory away to Hull.

- © AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie