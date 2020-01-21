'Excellent' Browne singled out for praise after Preston ease to Championship win

PRESTON NORTH END boss Alex Neil singled out “excellent” Irish international Alan Browne after their 3-0 away win over struggling Barnsley in the Championship tonight.

Englishman Tom Barkhuizen was on the double and Jamaican midfielder Daniel Johnson was also on target as the Lilywhites fired home three first-half goals, but it was Cork native Browne who earned individual praise from his manager in the post-match press conference.

The 24-year-old wore the captain’s armband and starred around the middle, as Preston climbed into the Championship play-off places.

“If I had to single one player out tonight it would be Alan Browne, he was excellent,” Neil said, “but it would be difficult to pick anybody out who didn’t play well tonight, they were great.

“It was a good positive performance to score three goals and get a clean sheet so it’s really pleasing.”

Former Ireland youth international Joe Rafferty also started for Preston at Oakwell, while Boys In Green striker Sean Maguire was sprung from the bench in the 67th minute.

In tonight’s other Championship fixture, Middlesborough struck late to rescue a 1-1 draw against Birmingham. Dan Crowley — who has also represented Ireland at underage level — came on for the Blues in the 61st minute.

Ashley Fletcher’s 81st-minute goal ensured Middlesborough extended their unbeaten league run to eight games, and cancelled out Lukas Jutkiewicz’s first-half header.

There was late controversy after the Birmingham goalscorer struck again at the death, but it was ruled out by referee Andy Woolmer.

Championship results

Barnsley 0-3 Preston

Middlesborough 1-1 Birmingham

