Chargers edge reigning champions Eagles after defensive show

Los Angeles Chargers 22

Philadelphia Eagles 19

TONY JEFFERSON INTERCEPTED a Jalen Hurts pass in overtime to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 22-19 victory over Philadelphia on Monday in an NFL thriller between playoff contenders.

Justin Herbert, playing a week after surgery on his broken left (non-throwing) hand, withstood a career-high seven sacks to throw for 139 yards and a touchdown for the Chargers.

Cameron Dicker kicked five field goals, including the 54-yard game winner in overtime.

The Chargers defenders forced Hurts to throw four interceptions and surrender a fumble for a career-worst five turnovers as the Eagles fell to 8-5 with a third consecutive loss.

“The defense played incredible. They came up with so many big stops,” Herbert said. “I’m so proud to be able to play for those guys.

“Not the way we drew it up but the battle in these guys is so much fun. They never quit. It’s fun to be a part of. We’ll have to keep getting better at it and keep moving forward.”

Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley ran 52 yards for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 16-13 lead nine seconds into the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Dicker kicked a 31-yard field goal, Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott answered for 44 yards but Dicker kicked connected on a 46-yard field goal with eight seconds to play in regulation to force overtime at 19-19.

After Dicker kicked the winner 3:36 into the extra session, the Eagles faced a must-score drive and were rescued on a fourth-down penalty by the Chargers.

Philadelphia drove to the LA 17-yard line but a Hurts pass was deflected by LA’s Cam Hart and Jefferson made the grab for the game’s eighth and final turnover to end the game.

“It’s just staying in it, every yard matters, every play matters,” Jefferson said.

“It was a team effort. We did what we had to do to get the stop.”

Jefferson praised Herbert, who wears number 10, for his gritty comeback just to play.

“We’ll ride or die for number 10,” Jefferson said.

“He’s literally the strongest, most willed quarterback I’ve ever been around. Nothing is too big for him. Broken hand. Surgery. Out there practicing the next couple days. Much respect.”

Herbert said after the game, “I feel pretty good.”

The reigning champion Eagles saw their lead over Dallas in the NFC East shrink to 1.5 games despite Barkley running 20 times for 122 yards and a touchdown.

“We know we’ve got to be better,” Barkley said. “We continue to beat ourselves. We’re not doing the little things right, not focusing on the details.

“Last year was last year. That was a good team. We’ve got to move on. This one is going to sting.”

In the AFC playoff chase, the Indianapolis Colts suffered a major blow to their playoff bid when Daniel Jones was confirmed Monday to have a torn right Achilles tendon.

The quarterback will have season-ending surgery later this week.

– © AFP 2025