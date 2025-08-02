Charley Hull charges into Women’s Open contention, Leona Maguire tied for 59th

ENGLAND’S CHARLEY Hull climbed into contention at the AIG Women’s Open after a superb third-round 66 left her three shots behind leader Miyu Yamashita, while Ireland’s Leona Maguire struggled on Saturday.

Having made the cut on Friday, the Cavan native registered four bogeys and one birdie to finish with a 75 that left her four over par and tied for 59th.

Hull began the day at Royal Porthcawl on even-par, 11 shots off the lead, but launched her charge with seven birdies and one bogey as her six-under score catapulted her up the leaderboard into a tie for fourth place.

Advertisement

Japan’s Yamashita, who led by three shots overnight after a bogey-free 65 on Friday, carded a two-over 74 and saw her lead cut to one shot after South Korea’s Kim A-lim posted a five-under 67 to climb into outright second.

American Andrea Lee also shot a 67 and sits third, while Japan’s Minami Katsu sank seven birdies and an eagle for a brilliant 65 – spoiled by two birdies – to climb alongside Hull, American Megan Khang (68) and Rio Takeda (74).

When world number 20 Hull was asked if she would go for victory on Sunday, she told the media: “Yeah, 100%. I’ve got nothing to lose, have I?

“I hit it in the bunker on the first and made a good up and down there. Then I just made birdies when I gave myself an opportunity to make a birdie, apart from the last hole.

“I just kind of enjoy chasing. It’s quite fun. I like it. It’s more fun that way. I like hunting someone down.”

England’s Georgia Hall, Open winner in 2018, also climbed up the leaderboard, a four-under 68 leaving her tied in eighth place with Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling (69) and Switzerland’s Chiara Tamburlini (72).

Lottie Woad, in just her second event as a professional after winning the Scottish Open last week, is a shot further back on three under after shooting a 71.

The pre-tournament favourite from Surrey, who birdied the final hole after squandering several other chances, is among a group of seven tied in 11th after her one-under round alongside England’s Mimi Rhodes (70).

World number one Nelly Korda finished two over for the day after a 74 and sits in a group tied in 36th place, which includes New Zealand’s defending champion Lydia Ko (70).