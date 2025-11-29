Charlie Smyth finally lands his big NFL chance with the New Orleans Saints

CHARLIE SMYTH HAS been elevated to the New Orleans Saints’ active roster and will make his first NFL start on the road against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Former Down Gaelic football goalkeeper Smyth has spent almost two years in New Orleans backing up Blake Grupe from the Saints’ practice squad. However, three-year veteran Grupe was this week cut after going 18-for-26 on field goals throughout the first 11 games of the season.

#Saints have elevated K Charlie Smyth to the active roster for Sunday's game at the Dolphins



➡️ https://t.co/JDBbexkfOx@Shift4 pic.twitter.com/DWdQGb31YV — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 29, 2025

The Saints consequently brought in both seven-time Pro Bowler Justin Tucker — who recently served a 10-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy — and former fourth-round draft pick Cade York for workouts.

York made the greater impression on the Saints special teams coaches during his trial and was signed to New Orleans’ practice squad, which already included International Player Pathway product Smyth.

Mayobridge man Smyth, however, beat out York in a kicking competition and has been upgraded to the Saints’ first team for their trip to Florida to face the Dolphins.

A former Ulster U20 championship winner and Tailteann Cup runner-up with Down, the 24-year-old Smyth will become the first player to transition directly from Gaelic games to an NFL starting berth without first playing college football.

Smyth featured in preseason games for the Saints in both 2024 and 2025, kicking the winning field goal against the Arizona Cardinals last year and boasting a 100% success rate this summer as he played the second halves of New Orleans’ three warm-up fixtures.