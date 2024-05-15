Ireland Sevens star Chay Mullins earns first pro deal at Connacht

IRELAND SEVENS STAR Chay Mullins will join the Connacht senior squad next season after agreeing his first professional deal at the province.

The 22-year-old back makes the move up from Connacht’s academy, where has been since late 2022.

Advertisement

Mullins, who was born in Bristol but is Irish-qualified, was part of the Ireland squad that won the U20 Six Nations Grand Slam in 2022 and also toured South Africa with Emerging Ireland later that year.

He is currently part of the Ireland Sevens squad as they continue their preparations for the SVNS Grand Final in Madrid later this month ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris this July.

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins hailed Mullins as as “exciting young player with huge potential.

“He has impressed in every opportunity he’s been given, whether it be here in our Academy, the Ireland U20s, the Emerging Ireland squad or the Ireland Sevens team.

“He’s a skilful player who can play across the back three, further strengthening our options in that area of the field.

“He will join our exciting crop of young players who will be given the platform to grow and develop next season.”