This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 27 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chelsea training disrupted as some players face 14-day quarantine after holidays

The quarantine period will prove a disruption to manager Frank Lampard’s pre-season plans.

By Press Association Thursday 27 Aug 2020, 1:05 PM
40 minutes ago 1,535 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5187988
Frank Lampard.
Image: PA
Frank Lampard.
Frank Lampard.
Image: PA

A NUMBER OF Chelsea players are in quarantine after returning from their summer break.

A group of the Blues’ first-team squad are following government guidelines on self-isolation, the PA news agency understands.

People visiting countries not on the government’s travel corridor list have to stay in isolation for 14 days on their return to the UK.

Chelsea are back in training and building towards the new Premier League season, with the Stamford Bridge men facing Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Monday, 14 September. 

The quarantine period will prove a disruption to manager Frank Lampard’s pre-season plans, with the Blues still working hard on recruitment off the pitch.

England left-back Ben Chilwell has completed his £45million switch from Leicester, while France U21s defender Malang Sarr and Brazil centre-back Thiago Silva are understood to be close to completing moves to Stamford Bridge.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie